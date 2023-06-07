Search for provost and executive vice president underway; search for vice president for research opens soon

This summer, Colorado State University will conduct searches for two leaders to serve in top administration positions.

The search for CSU’s next provost and executive vice president is underway with an application deadline of July 3, and the search for the vice president for research will open in mid-June with an application deadline at the end of July. Information about the provost search and search timeline is posted at president.colostate.edu/work-with-us, and members of the CSU community are invited to share this link with their networks. The vice president for research search link also will be posted on this site the week of June 12.

The provost and executive vice president is the number two position in the Colorado State University administration and serves as the institution’s chief academic officer. The vice president for research leads the university’s robust research enterprise. The vice president for research and the provost and executive vice president position both will be members of President Amy Parson’s Cabinet and Executive Leadership Team. These positions each will work in concert with the president, deans, vice presidents and the campus community to strengthen the university’s reputation as an internationally recognized land-grant institution of higher education with the highest Carnegie ranking.

College of Health and Human Sciences Dean Lise Youngblade is chairing the search committee for provost and executive vice president. Lee Nagle is providing search support, and Brigit Hinterberger is the search’s equal opportunity coordinator. Search committee members are:

Alonso Aguirre, dean, Warner College of Natural Resources

Dan Beachy-Quick, professor, College of Liberal Arts, University Distinguished Teaching Scholar

V Chandrasekar, professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University Distinguished Professor, OVPR

Kauline Cipriani, vice president for inclusive excellence

Joe Donlay, director of financial aid, Division of Enrollment and Access

Kathleen Fairfax, vice provost for international affairs

Blanche Hughes, vice president for student affairs

Paul Mallette, associate dean, College of Business

Jennifer Martin, associate professor, College of Agricultural Sciences, Presidential Fellow

Carolyn Meyer, assistant professor, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Luisanny Perez, graduate student, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Dave Ryan, executive director of business and financial services and controller

Mendy Smith, professor, College of Natural Sciences; vice-chair, Faculty Council

College of Agricultural Sciences Dean James Pritchett is chairing the search committee for vice president for research. Janice Berning is providing search support, and Brigid Hinterberger is the search’s equal opportunity coordinator. Search committee members are:

Todd Bandhauer, associate professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering

Jim Bradeen, associate vice president for Spur strategy

Michael Carolan, co-director of the Food Systems Institute for Research, Engagement and Learning and department chair (interim), Department of Sociology

Nicole Ehrhart, director, Columbine Health Systems Center for Healthy Aging

Karen Estlund, dean, CSU Libraries

Matt Hickey, professor, Department of Health and Exercise Science; director of Human Performance Clinical Research Lab; University Distinguished Teaching Scholar

Pam Jackson, associate vice provost for communications

Bridgette Johnson, assistant vice president for inclusive excellence

Richard Magid, vice president, technology transfer, CSU STRATA

Jennifer Peel, epidemiology section head, Department of Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences

Ravi Ravishankara, University Distinguished Professor, departments of Atmospheric Sciences and Chemistry

Courtney Schultz, professor, Department of Forest and Rangeland Stewardship

Matthew Shores, professor and chair, Department of Chemistry

Meg Suter, assistant vice president for research administration and operations

Colleen Webb, vice provost for graduate affairs, dean of the Graduate School

CSU faculty and staff are welcomed to directly email Youngblade at lise.youngblade@colostate.edu or Pritchett at james.pritchett@colostate.edu to nominate a potential candidate(s) for either of these vital positions.