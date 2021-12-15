Search for next vice president for operations/CFO at CSU to kick off in January 2022

Following Vice President for Operations and Chief Financial Officer Lynn Johnson’s announcement of her retirement from Colorado State University this spring, the University will launch a national search for her replacement in January. Cheri O’Neill, the president of the CSU Foundation, will chair the search, which will be facilitated by AGB Executive Search.

“Cheri is an incredibly incisive, strategic leader who has guided our Foundation to unprecedented investment success over the past few years, while also introducing an ethical focus on impact investing,” President Joyce McConnell said. “I am excited that she has agreed to chair this search and lead the very strong committee in helping identify our next vice president for operations and CFO.”

Members of the search committee include:

“We are all so grateful to the talented individuals from across the university who have stepped up to serve on this committee,” McConnell said. “As we seek to implement our Courageous Strategic Transformation, navigate post-COVID challenges, and educate the next generation of extraordinary students at CSU, we must have both a sound fiscal foundation and a brilliant fiscal vision. I know this committee will help us identify a Vice President and CFO who can lead in both of these areas.”

McConnell described Lynn Johnson, who will remain in her role this spring, as “absolutely critical” to the University’s success, most recently in navigating the pandemic successfully. “Lynn has demonstrated deep expertise and tremendous foresight around our fiscal priorities. We are fortunate to have had her in her role for so long,” McConnell said.