Scott Shrake named assistant vice president for strategy

Scott Shrake has been named assistant vice president for strategy in the Office of the President, effective March 28, following a competitive internal search. In this new role, Shrake will assist Vice President for Strategy Jenelle Beavers with the successful and timely implementation of CSU’s Courageous Strategic Transformation plan, including assessment, annual recalibration and reporting.

Shrake was involved with the development of the plan from the very beginning as a member of the inaugural class of CSU Leadership Fellows (2021-22), facilitating the campuswide input and creation of the plan documents along with Beavers and Assistant Vice Provost Andrea Duffy, who was also a fellow at the time. The team facilitated cross-campus working sessions to identify top priorities and met with faculty and staff to learn more about their needs and vision for CSU. Shrake specifically took the lead in coordinating with the Office of the Vice President for Research and Colorado State University Research Foundation to build alignment between faculty and graduate student innovation and CSU’s entrepreneurship support ecosystem to make the most of existing opportunities and create new ones.

“Deeply engaging with all of the campus community to help craft the CST was one of the most meaningful experiences I’ve had here at CSU,” Shrake said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity in this new role to continue that work and turn our inspirational campus vision into a reality.”

Shrake has been at CSU for more than four years, most recently as the executive director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship in the College of Business. He is also co-founder and chief operating officer of Vicinity Health Inc., a digital health startup that was a finalist for the TiE 50 Awards Program and recognized as one of the 100 hottest global tech startups in 2014. He has served as a mentor and adviser to multiple startups in education technology, health care, and sustainability. In 2020, he was named one of ColoradoBiz magazine’s 2020 Top 50 GenXYZers and featured on its Top 25 Most Influential Young Professionals list.

Shrake will have a joint appointment with the CSU College of Business, devoting three-quarters of his time to his work on Courageous Strategic Transformation and one quarter to his ongoing role as executive director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship. This continued direct leadership of and engagement in the Institute will position Shrake to leverage its work to support the innovation and entrepreneurship goals of Courageous Strategic Transformation.

“Scott brings our team a tremendous amount of talent and relevant experience as we move ahead with the implementation phase of Courageous Strategic Transformation,” Beavers said. “In academia, he has been successful in both faculty and administrative roles, as well as with business startups and leadership positions in private industry. His work will be integral to making CST a reality.”

Scott earned his B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. in civil engineering from the University of Pittsburgh’s Sustainability and Green Design Group.