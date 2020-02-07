Kelly Du Pont, first author of the study and a doctoral candidate in chemistry at CSU, studies Nonstructural Protein 3 – or NS3 – in flaviviruses, which cause a number of diseases in humans. NS3 is a key enzyme that these viruses use to copy their genomes.

For flaviviruses to replicate, the NS3 helicase – a viral enzyme that binds or remodels nucleic acid – has to unwind the double-stranded ribonucleic acid. NS3 uses adenosine triphosphate or ATP, a molecule abundant in cells, as fuel to power the unwinding.

Du Pont said the unwinding action is similar to what happens with a zipper on a jacket, while the energy produced from ATP driving the unwinding is similar to the transmission system of a car.

“The release of energy from the fuel drives the pistons up and down to turn the transmission and then the wheels, causing the car to move forward,” she said. “NS3 uses ATP as its fuel to unwind the double-stranded ribonucleic acid, but we don’t know where the crankshaft or transmission is for this machine.”

Du Pont said this research was initially focused on trying to figure out what part of the NS3 protein acts as its molecular transmission. While studying the process, the team identified the part of NS3 that acts as a brake during unwinding.

They also identified mutations that make NS3 unwind the double-stranded ribonucleic acid faster than is normally seen, but also make the virus replicate more inefficiently in cells.