Visitors to CSU Spur have the opportunity to engage with science from the moment they enter each building. On the first floor of the Vida building, glass panels and a live video feed let them watch dogs and cats undergoing surgery at the Dumb Friends League Veterinary Hospital. Upstairs, they can see horses working out injuries at the Equine Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center, or they can observe therapy sessions in progress at the Temple Grandin Equine Center.

The Temple Grandin Equine Center illustrates how activities at CSU Spur have layers of purpose. Through windows on the second floor, visitors can look out on the arena below as clients on horseback receive therapy for conditions ranging from autism and cerebral palsy to post-traumatic stress disorder.

With the arena at CSU Spur and another facility in Fort Collins, the center is able to provide thousands of therapy sessions each year. The Denver arena extends the center’s geographic reach along the Front Range and also gives its programming a new level of visibility. Adam Daurio, director of the center, said the work at CSU Spur is both about the public component and the underlying science.

“We are helping to advance a role for animals in society,” Daurio said. Part of this involves answering questions that are as profound as they are practical: “What is this human-animal bond? What does being around a horse do for a human?”

One practical aspect of the center’s work is that insurance companies and other funders want evidence that equine assisted services are effective. With its two facilities, the center is moving ahead to provide that evidence, including through a two-year quantitative study, starting in May and funded by the National Institutes of Health, examining the impacts of equine assisted therapy on autistic youth.

Conducting research, raising awareness, and building trust and connections are also goals for the Translational Neurological Lab at CSU Spur. For the lab’s researchers, who are based in Fort Collins, having physical space in the state’s most populous region multiplies opportunities to secure grants and assess the impact of different interventions on people with brain injuries. While patient confidentiality demands at times that treatments occur out of public view, a key aspect of the lab’s work involves finding ways to “demystify neuroscience” and engage with community members.

“We want people to trust medical advances,” said Jen Weaver, an assistant professor of occupational therapy who co-directs the lab with Arlene Schmid, a professor of occupational therapy, and Jaclyn Stephens, an assistant professor in the same department. As scientific understanding deepens and tools grow more sophisticated, she continued, the question becomes, “How do we give that knowledge back to the community?”

At CSU Spur, that occurs in part at “2nd Saturday at CSU Spur” open houses held each month, as well as during the National Western Stock Show in January, and on other occasions when the campus comes alive with special demonstrations and activities. Equipped with a functional near infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) system, Stephens has given visitors on these days the chance to observe how the instrument detects and displays the patterns of brain activity associated with different tasks.

“We’re trying to make the line between the public and research more fluid,” Stephens said.