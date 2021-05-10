School of Global Environmental Sustainability names Leadership Fellows

The School of Global Environmental Sustainability at Colorado State University has announced the selection of 20 early career scientists as Sustainability Leadership Fellows for the 2021 to 2022 academic year. This cohort represents 15 departments and units and six colleges at CSU.
The School’s Sustainability Leadership Fellows program, which prepares future innovators and thought leaders with science communication and career development training, was one of the first of its kind and is one of the longest running programs of this type in North America.
Over the course of one year, fellows receive training to become leaders for the future. The program focuses on building skills to adeptly understand, translate, adapt and communicate their sustainability expertise so that they can have a meaningful impact on the social-environmental-economic challenges the world faces.
Fellows receive training in science communication, engagement, identifying shared values, interacting with policymakers, building effective teams and other professional development skills to incorporate meaningful strategies into their future sustainability careers.
Last year, the Sustainability Leadership Fellows program had to adapt to guidelines under COVID-19 and delivered the same quality training in a virtual format. With university operations set to resume in-person in fall 2021, the program will shift again.
“We aim to grow and improve the Sustainability Leadership Fellows program each year,” said Aleta Weller, SoGES senior research and engagement officer. “We are excited to implement what we’ve learned from operating during the pandemic, and the new ideas that came out of that.”
Shaista Karim, who is pursuing a doctoral degree in the Department of Agricultural Biology, is interested in improving her communication, management, and strategic planning skills to have a greater positive impact in the world.
“This fellowship will provide a platform where I can be mentored and in turn mentor peers and interact with a diverse and multidisciplinary community,” said Karim. “It will help me to participate in the integration of science into the wider world in a way that places science in a more influential position to improve the lives of all people.”
SoGES leaders recognize that CSU’s doctoral and postdoctoral researchers are a primary informational resource for the complex decisions that can move the world towards a sustainable future. The Sustainability Leadership Fellows program exists to provide additional skills and expertise to these sustainability experts so they can better tackle these grand challenges in their future careers.
2021-2022 Sustainability Leadership Fellows
College of Agricultural Sciences
Brendon Anthony, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture, advisor: Ioannis Minas
Jessa Ata, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Agricultural Biology, advisor: Jane Stewart
Shaista Karim, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Agricultural Biology, advisor: Amy Charkowski
Katherine Rocci, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Soil and Crop Sciences, Graduate Degree Program in Ecology and Natural Resource Ecology Lab, advisor: Francesca Cotrufo
Logan Thompson, postdoctoral fellow, Department of Animal Science, mentor: Kim Stackhouse-Lawson
College of Health and Human Sciences
Shantanu Kumar, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Construction Management and Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, advisor: Mohammed Mehany
College of Liberal Arts
Shae Rupinsky, Ph.D. student, Department of Political Science, advisor: Susan Opp
College of Natural Sciences
Amanda Cicchino, Ph.D. student, Department of Biology and Graduate Degree Program in Ecology, advisor: W. Chris Funk
Mariel Price, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Chemistry, advisor: Garret Miyake
Holly Roth, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Chemistry, advisor: Thomas Borch
Fionna Samuels, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Chemistry, advisor: Nancy Levinger
Leena Vilonen, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Biology and Graduate Degree Program in Ecology, advisor: Melinda Smith
Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
Rehman Lund, Ph.D. student, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, advisor: Joseph Scalia IV
Warner College of Natural Resources
Annie Kellner, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Biology and Graduate Degree Program in Ecology, advisors: George Wittemyer and Stewart Breck
Elodie Le Cornu, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Human Dimensions of Natural Resources, advisor: Rebecca Gruby
Anna Clare Monlezun, Ph.D. student, Department of Ecosystem Science and Sustainability, advisor: Stacy Lynn
Katie Nigro, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Forest and Rangeland Stewardship and Graduate Degree Program in Ecology, advisor: Miranda Redmond
Brianna Rick, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Geosciences, advisor: Daniel McGrath
Sarah Whipple, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Ecosystem Science and Sustainability and Graduate Degree Program in Ecology, advisor: Gillian Bowser
Andreas Wion, Ph.D. candidate, Department of Forest and Rangeland Stewardship and Graduate Degree Program in Ecology, advisor: Miranda Redmond
About the School of Global Environmental Sustainability
The School of Global Environmental Sustainability (SoGES) is at the core of a growing number of exciting sustainability initiatives in research, education, and engagement at Colorado State University. SoGES serves as a hub to connect CSU’s community of scholars and practitioners interested in applying interdisciplinary perspectives to large-scale environmental, economic, and social questions not easily addressed through traditional approaches. For more information, go to sustainability.colostate.edu.