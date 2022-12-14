The CSU School of Global Environmental Sustainability (SoGES) is pleased to announce eight new proposals have been awarded 2023 Sustainability Curriculum Innovation Grants. This was a highly competitive year as there were many creative and inspiring proposals submitted.

The annual Sustainability Curriculum Innovation Grants, created in partnership with the President’s Sustainability Commission, aim to increase student exposure to interdisciplinary sustainability concepts across all fields of study at CSU. The grants help enrich curriculums by allowing faculty to creatively integrate social-economic-environmental sustainability concepts into new or existing courses. They also allow faculty to empower students in their future careers by increasing their knowledge of interconnected global problems.

Grant recipients are chosen based on written proposals that demonstrate how they would develop course curriculum that better amplifies or ties together aspects of their interdisciplinary studies with social-environmental-economic sustainability concepts. The School of Global Environmental Sustainability seeks proposals that are creative and inventive, so criteria for proposals is intentionally broad and faculty from all disciplines are encouraged to apply.

The projects that received SoGES Sustainability Curriculum Innovation Grant funding this year are: