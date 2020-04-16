The School of Global Environmental Sustainability at Colorado State University has selected three Global Challenges Research teams and two Resident Fellows across five colleges from a competitive field of proposals. The SoGES awards are intended to encourage interdisciplinary understanding of complex global sustainability issues, foster collaborative cross-campus partnerships and support sustainability research at CSU.

New this year, the Global Challenges Research Teams will be funded for two years, with each team receiving $30,000. The longer timeframe allows teams to better execute planned work and articulate accomplishments.

Steve Simske, professor in the Department of Systems Engineering, will lead a project to explore reusing packaging materials, which is more efficient than recycling.

“One of our goals is to provide a roadmap for how an engaged community can learn to provide higher sustainability,” said Simske, principal investigator for the Re-use Efficiency Packaging with Analytics for Customized Knowledge (REPACK) Global Challenges Research Team. “The SoGES grant really allows us to create the time and energy to dive deeper here than simple band-aid measures, and consider both the big picture and details simultaneously. Having a broad, cross-discipline resource like SoGES is true to a land-grant mission.”

Ed Hall, an assistant professor in the Department of Ecosystem Science and Sustainability, is one of the new resident fellows. He said he’s looking forward to fostering genuine, novel collaborations through SoGES.

“As an assistant professor, it is easy to get focused on my own expertise, but intellectual growth often comes from moving beyond your immediate expertise and outside of your disciplinary comfort zone,” he said.

SoGES Director Diana Wall said that sustainability is at the forefront of public discourse, linking pandemics, the environment, the economy and society.

“Today, we need many creative researchers uniting to share knowledge from many disciplines, to work strategically and collaboratively to address the world’s biggest sustainability challenges,” said Wall, also a University Distinguished Professor. “We are thrilled to recognize so many dedicated faculty and researchers at CSU.”