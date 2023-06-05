School is Cool set for Aug. 8-10, volunteers needed

Colorado State University’s signature outreach effort to provide backpacks filled with school supplies to Poudre School District students is preparing for its 32nd year, and organizers need your help.

The School is Cool community outreach program — set for Aug. 8-10 — is seeking volunteers and donations to assist with this annual tradition. In the past 32 years, the program has helped more than 55,800 children from low-income families. Last year, volunteers stuffed 2,729 bags — 1,775 backpacks and 954 supply bags — with essential school supplies, ranging from notebooks and pencils to calculators and headphones.

Organizers are currently seeking volunteers from the colleges, divisions and departments across campus to help spread the word about the program. Those interested should email schooliscoolvolunteers@colostate.edu.

“School is Cool relies on our CSU campus partners to help assemble and deliver these much-needed backpacks,” said Maggie Walsh, School is Cool co-chair. “We would love to connect with department representatives across campus to help rally support for this important CSU tradition. Come join us! Who doesn’t love the smell of new school supplies in August?”

The community outreach program — established by retired CSU employee Kathy Phifer in 1992 — is managed and organized by CSU employees, with major funding coming from the University community and the Bohemian Foundation, as well as significant support from the CSU Bookstore.