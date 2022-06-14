School Is Cool needs your help

Colorado State University’s signature outreach effort to provide backpacks filled with school supplies to Poudre School District students needs your help.

With prices expected to continue to rise, School Is Cool organizers are seeking volunteers and donations to assist with this annual tradition that started in 1992. In the past 31 years, School Is Cool has helped more than 53,000 children from low-income families. Last year, the program assisted 2,687 students in 47 schools.

The community outreach program is managed and organized by CSU employees, with major funding coming from the University community and the Bohemian Foundation, as well as significant support from the CSU Bookstore.