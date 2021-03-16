Scenes from Snowpocalypse 2021



The snowstorm of March 13-14, 2021, was one for the books. Fort Collins officially received 19.6 inches of snow, and 2.31 inches of much-needed precipitation during the storm, according to the Colorado Climate Center. For comparison, the 10-year average snow total for the entire month of March is 4.9 inches.

Colorado State University suspended all weekend operations and was closed on Monday, March 15, as residents dug out and Facilities Management crews worked nearly around the clock to clear sidewalks, parking lots and roads on campuses, along with addressing power outages at some buildings and fallen tree limbs.

Here at SOURCE, we traditionally post a collection of photos from around campus to document severe weather events and CSU’s response to it. But travel during the storm was impossible, not to mention dangerous, so instead of sending photographers to campus, we’re presenting a roundup of local images from CSU employees, many of whom have been working from home during the last year anyway.

Enjoy this Tour de Flakes from Windsor to Wellington, and stay safe, Ramily.