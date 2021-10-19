CSU student crowned National Miss Amazing

SOURCE: Congratulations on the Miss Amazing title! Tell us more about the competition.

Overturf: Technically it’s a pageant, but it’s not run like a beauty pageant in that sense. Miss Amazing is for women and girls with disabilities like myself, and it’s a pageant about creating social change and changing the way people look at those with unique abilities. It gives us a unique platform to create a change we want to see in the world.

We do different sections, we do interviews, because as people with unique skills, that’s something we want to work on.

There is also a “right-hand man” portion, which is literally no speaking, it’s just confidence onstage, how you can non-verbally influence people. We also do an intro portion, and it’s ‘Hi, I’m so and so from here, this is what I believe in and this is what I do.’”

We do a talent portion, but we consider it a “passion presentation,” as there are many different types of talents. There’s singing, there’s dancing, we have comedians.

I myself am a slam poet.

How did you get into slam poetry? What was the inspiration for your winning poem?

I’ve been doing poetry for a long time. The poem I read at nationals was called “The R Word,” and it’s about why we shouldn’t use the word, the stigma behind it and how it makes people feel.

During nationals I wore a cape. It has an “R” with a “no sign.”

I try to write at least four or five poems a week. It depends on what happens in the week I guess, to make me feel inspired to write a poem. A lot of my poetry is advocacy-based, so something will happen and I will write about it.

I go to First Friday poetry slams at the Bean Cycle in Fort Collins.