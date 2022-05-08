SARS-CoV-2 team recognized by the Employee Appreciation Board

The Colorado State University Employee Appreciation Board recently honored the SARS-CoV-2 team in the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for going above and beyond its normal duties.

The VDL provided clients an array of state-of-the-art testing services to identify disease. The VDL provides veterinary diagnostic laboratory science to promote global animal health and science at the interface of human, animal and environmental health.

In response to the beginning of the pandemic, the SARS-CoV-2 team had to quickly bring together a CLIA-certified laboratory space with the proper testing and training procedures. Once set up, the team was tasked by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for a 72-hour turnaround time for testing results.

This required the team to work in a BSL3 laboratory, which includes changing out of regular day clothes and into scrubs, donning personal protective equipment, and wearing an N95 mask for their duration of their work. The team produced anywhere from 750 to 1,500 daily samples. The team worked long hours and holiday breaks. The office personnel was invaluable, as they supported the lab in accessioning all the human patient information for COVID. Every single team member has gone the extra mile to provide Larimer County its testing results.

The CSU Employee Appreciation Board is grateful for all the work they have done and continue to do for the community, county and state. The team was celebrated in March with an appreciation lunch.

Colorado State University’s Employee Appreciation Board recognizes groups that go above and beyond their normal duties. To nominate a campus unit at https://csueab.colostate.edu/nominate-a-unit/.