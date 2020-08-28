Sanitization stations there when you need them on campus

You’ve seen them everywhere around campus, but you won’t see the exact same thing anywhere else: disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer dispensers in convenient, sturdy racks. The uniquely Colorado State University sanitization stations are the brainchild of Steve Burn, director of the departments of Central Receiving.

When it became clear that access to hand sanitizer and wipes would be crucial to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when campus reopened for Fall 2020, Burn and Linda Meserve, director of Procurement Services, scoured the internet looking for solutions. Sure, there were some similar stations available – for a LOT of money – and in limited quantities.

So, Burn did what he does so well: He used creativity, expertise and professional connections to secure and distribute almost 900 stations around the CSU campuses.

“I just started sketching up some ideas of what this might look like, met with a local fabricator and we formalized a design,” he explained. “Next thing you know, they delivered a prototype. We got exactly what we needed, we got to use local businesses, and they cost about 25% less than anything online and were built to last, unlike most others.”

The sanitation stations are powder-coated the green and gold of CSU and each has an individual QR code that can be scanned to report if supplies need to be refilled. Working with Burn, Thomas Hickey, assistant emergency coordinator, and teams of CSU employees have installed stations both indoors and outside

Other pandemic contributions

The sanitation stations aren’t the only contribution Burn has made to CSU throughout the pandemic.

“Steve and his team have worked tirelessly to help CSU adapt and adjust to the changing times. They have been incredible to work with, and Steve is a logistical genius,” said Marc Barker, co-chair of the University Pandemic Preparedness Team.