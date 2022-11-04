San Miguel County: Cody Krueger – Construction Management

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Cody Krueger

Major: Construction Management, December 2022 graduate

Why I chose CSU: I actually transferred to CSU. I went to Mississippi State University for one semester and then took a semester off. I toured CSU again, and liked it so I did a summer class, and never left. I transferred because Fort Collins is an awesome place to go to school. I enjoy the fact I can go skiing on the weekends, and mountain biking, hiking, and fishing whenever I want. I like that Fort Collins isn’t too big of a city, but there are still so many opportunities.

My favorite thing about CSU: I really like how much my teachers care about what they are teaching and about the students. My favorite thing is the community of people in the Construction Management department. They are friendly and welcoming and a lot of the people do really cool things in their free time.

Favorite instructors: Mike O’Reilly, Nick Rubino, and Nicole Duffala

What do you tell people from your home county about CSU: I tell them CSU is a really fun place. I tell them that the academics are great, and that you can find any resources you could ever need to succeed in your classes.

What’s your favorite CSU tradition: When I started at CSU I loved the Rocky Mountain Showdown! That was always a wild time, and it was fun because when it was at the start of the year I went down to Denver with friends I just met. It was a fun way to start the school year off. … Homecoming is a fun time to gets students and their families together to celebrate CSU as a community.

Clubs/organizations: Associated General Contractors club; Mixed Use Competition Team; I also participated in CM Cares which is a really cool opportunity the construction department does to help Fort Collins residents who struggle with disabilities.

Career goals: To be able to join a construction company where I can continue to further my knowledge of construction management and where I can grow into a successful manager.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: I’ve found myself going to Pueblo Viejo on North College a fair amount. I also enjoy Café de Bangkok and Ginger and Baker; I love going to Horsetooth Reservoir. I like spending time up the Poudre Canyon. Hanging out on the Oval is always a good time too!

Quirky fact about you: I got my blackbelt in karate when I was in high school.

Something people should know about San Miguel County: There is no stoplight in the county; It has tallest waterfall in Colorado, Bridal Veil Falls; It is where the Coors Mountain is; Telluride had the first Alternating Current (AC) power in the world. It came from a hydro electric plant and helped the mines run.

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: I think the biggest challenge I have faced at CSU is related to the virus. The pandemic changed many things at CSU. It affected the social atmosphere of CSU in a massive way. Students weren’t allowed to spend time with each other on campus.

Role/Influence of CSU extension in your home county: When I was in high school once a year we would have a CSU admissions representative come talk to us for about 45 minutes telling us about CSU.