San Juan County: Amy Swonger – Master of Music Education

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Amy Swonger

Major(s): Online Masters of Music Education, 2009 graduate

Why I chose CSU: I specifically chose it for the Kodály program, which is an elementary level based music education program.

My favorite thing about CSU: I was really appreciative of the staff and the help I got. The music education program is tremendous.

Favorite achievement: Just finishing, to be honest. When you have three young kids, a full-time job, you’re living in the mountains where you’re hours and hours away from people, it was a feat, really, to finish.

Career goals: I just wanted to learn this (Kodály) method and be a good teacher. …

Favorite instructor: Forest Greenough. He was sort of our teacher for a lot of the online classes and none of us had done (online classes) before. … He was so tough, but we see each other now when we go to different music things and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I was really tough, but you guys worked really hard.’ So I feel like I still have a connection there, too. … It’s just a great, loving environment, too. It’s like really kind and open.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: We’d go beer tasting because it was free. We’d go to New Belgium and O’dell’s. There weren’t as many places as there are you. My son graduated (in May 2022) and I’ve been up a few times so now I have a new favorite, CopperMuse Distillery.

What do you tell people from San Juan County about CSU: I think that CSU has some of the best education educators in the state, if not further. I encouraged (my son) to go to CSU because I think the vibe of Fort Collins. It’s low key but also strong on education.

Something people should know about San Juan County: It’s incredibly beautiful; a remote slice of heaven. It’s really cool. It’s kind of what you want a community to be.

Favorite CSU tradition: Last year, we went and did the Homecoming Race, the 5K.