Salazar Center announces Connectivity Challenge finalists for $100,000 conservation prize

Five teams across North America, dedicated to making an impact in conservation, have been selected as finalists for the Connectivity Challenge, a $100,000 incentive prize launched by Colorado State University’s Salazar Center for North American Conservation.

One team will be chosen as the winner, following a virtual pitch event during the Center’s second annual symposium on Sept. 16.

The Connectivity Challenge is the Salazar Center’s inaugural Conservation Impact Prize, which was created to fund meaningful change in the field of conservation. The winning team will be selected based on demonstrating the greatest potential to realize landscape-scale connectivity that, in turn, benefits habitats, builds resilience and improves the health of natural systems.

The finalists were selected late last year from a pool of 46 applicants whose work represents a range of conservation efforts across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Proposals were reviewed and scored by a diverse committee of expert judges drawn from leadership in philanthropy, academia and the nonprofit and for-profit worlds.