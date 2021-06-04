SAHE Program preparing next generation of leaders in higher education

The School of Education’s Student Affairs in Higher Education Program has been a fixture at Colorado State University for more than 50 years.

Founded in 1967, the SAHE Program is designed to prepare student affairs practitioners through a variety of offerings, including residential and online Master of Science Degrees, four graduate certificates and a massive open online course — MOOC — to introduce people to the field.

In the past year, the nationally recognized program has been undergoing changes to build upon its strong foundation in shaping well-rounded, competent and equity-conscious student affairs practitioners.

In 2017, Professor D-L Stewart became the first tenured faculty leader of the program, as well as an assistant professor. Since then, Carmen Rivera, talent manager for organizational development in the Division of Student Affairs, has been a co-chair of the program since 2020.

Recently in May, Stewart transitioned to a new role at the University of Denver as the department chair for its higher education master’s and Ph.D. programs, with Dave McKelfresh — a long-time faculty member for the SAHE program and former co-chair — stepping back into that role along with Rivera for the 2021-2022 academic year at CSU.

Through it all, leadership is focused on moving the program forward.

“Taking on some of the leadership role has been really great to think about how we envision the program for the next decade or so,” Rivera said.

According to Rivera, they are currently examining the strategic plan for the program, looking where they want to be in the next 10 years.

Last summer, Rivera said they updated their curriculum, adding a thesis to accompany the portfolio option as a capstone project for the master’s program. She added that students also can now specialize in particular areas of higher education through elective courses.