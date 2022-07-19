Rusty44 is bringing their rustic roots to the Lagoon Concert Series on July 20

Rusty44 is coming to the Lagoon to share their high energy bluegrass Americana style.
Rusty44 is coming to rock out at the Lagoon Concert Series on Wednesday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m.
Bluegrass is in the blood of this rustic roots band. Bringing unique acoustic styles with banjo accents, this band consists of Fort Collins native Stacy Heikes, Dave Jensen from Blytheville, Arkansas, Colorado native Mike Smith, Derek Crane from North Lake Tahoe, and Wes Tucker from Oklahoma.
This five-piece band is no stranger to the Northern Colorado outdoor concert scene. Their unique style of acoustic music draws from all corners of the American landscape and sound. Grab your blankets and claim your spot for Northern Colorado’s favorite summer tradition featuring Rusty44 who is guaranteed to have you dancing the night away at the Lagoon.
Lagoon Concert Series
Band: Rusty44
Date and Time: Wednesday, July, 20 at 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Lory Student Center West Lawn
Website: lagoonseries.com
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets and enjoy the offerings of local food trucks that will be onsite like Bedrock BBQ, Gelato Amore, Sweaty Moose, The Goodness Truck and Human Bean Coffee Truck as you enjoy the classic Americana sounds from Rusty44.
Rusty44 band member Stacy Heikes discussed her and her band mates’ experiences of being Northern Colorado’s favorite bluegrass Americana band in the Q&A below.
Q&A with Rusty44
Q. Can you share the background on how you started with your journey of playing music?
Although we are diverse in style, age and background, all of us began playing music in our youth. It may have taken the form of a school orchestra/choir, a church worship team, jamming with friends, private lessons, singing in community chorale, or playing in a local rock band. About 12 years ago, banjo player Wes Tucker gathered up a few friends to form the Tucker Mountain Band, playing for the fun of it in the Fort Collins area.
As bands do, some of the original members moved on and were replaced by new musicians with a common love of bluegrass/roots music. The five of us who comprise Rusty 44 have been together now for over eight years, and we are still having a blast!
Working Man Blues
Q. Where’s the coolest venue you have had a chance to perform at and what was the experience like?
One of the coolest venues that we’ve played is The Gardens at Spring Creek. It is a relatively new addition to the Fort Collins landscape and comprises acres of meticulously tended vegetation, varied floral displays and wide open spaces. There is a stunning covered stage overlooking an expanse of lush grass where events are held throughout the summer. We are fortunate to have been invited to play there several times to large and enthusiastic crowds. There is something magical about a light breeze on a summer evening, a beautiful sunset in the west, wine flowing and happy people dancing to our music. Wow.
Q. What are you most excited about when you get the opportunity to play in front of the CSU community at the Lagoon?
What a fun question, I learned a lot about my bandmates with this and the following are reasons why the Lagoon show will be especially personal for us, because we’ll be playing for our neighbors and our friends!
Mike Smith, mandolin player, graduated from CSU in 1993 with a B.S. in engineering science and is a cycling geek.
Wes Tucker, band founder/banjo, lives and works in Fort Collins, supporting language learners across the globe, digitally.
Derek Crane, bass, moved to Fort Collins to pursue grad studies at CSU but is currently busy restoring vintage watches at Vortic Watch Company or conquering some rock-climbing route.
Dave Jensen, guitar player, ran The Wild Boar coffee shop which catered to the CSU Arts Building for 6 years, 2010-2016. He currently teaches music lessons in the area.
I, Stacy Heikes, have an indirect connection to CSU as well. I grew up in Fort Collins and took violin lessons from Will Schwartz (director of CSU Orchestra and Ft Collins Symphony) at the Music Building on The Oval for years during junior high and high school. I also played in the pit orchestra for CSU summer opera productions. My husband, Lloyd Heikes, earned his undergrad degree in Natural Sciences from CSU in 1973. Son, Andrew Heikes, graduated in 2003 with a degree in Business Finance. Daughter, Katherine Heikes Molnar, graduated in 2007 with a degree in Art History. The third kid, Thomas, went rogue, and graduated from CU. Hey, you can’t win ’em all.
Q. What has your experience been like being a part of this band?
Anytime you put five individuals together for a prolonged period working toward a common goal, there are bound to be conflicts, personality clashes and differences of opinion. But somehow, in spite of it, we actually really like each other! We all have a say in how to make our music the best that it can be, we continue to learn from each other and I can honestly say that these guys have become some of my closest friends. I am very grateful for that.
Q. How did you come up with the band name, “Rusty44,” and what does this mean to you?
“Rusty 44” is part of a lyric from a song we love, called “One Of Those Days.” It was written by a wonderful singer/songwriter named Eilen Jewell, out of Boise, Idaho. The term just seemed to fit us … rustic, casual, informal and experienced.
Parking information
Parking for this free event is plentiful. If traveling by car, recommend parking is located at the Lory Student Center, the Morgan Library or Moby Arena parking lots. Please be warned – there is no parking along Meridian Avenue or Plum Street (and not in the bike lanes either).
Be sure you pay attention to parking signs to not take away from anyone else’s experience, especially those who bike to this event or on and around campus. Plus being towed has a way of ruining the experience.
There are also plenty of bike racks around CSU’s campus if you are able to bike to the concert.