Rusty44 is bringing their rustic roots to the Lagoon Concert Series on July 20

Q. Where’s the coolest venue you have had a chance to perform at and what was the experience like?

One of the coolest venues that we’ve played is The Gardens at Spring Creek. It is a relatively new addition to the Fort Collins landscape and comprises acres of meticulously tended vegetation, varied floral displays and wide open spaces. There is a stunning covered stage overlooking an expanse of lush grass where events are held throughout the summer. We are fortunate to have been invited to play there several times to large and enthusiastic crowds. There is something magical about a light breeze on a summer evening, a beautiful sunset in the west, wine flowing and happy people dancing to our music. Wow.

Q. What are you most excited about when you get the opportunity to play in front of the CSU community at the Lagoon?

What a fun question, I learned a lot about my bandmates with this and the following are reasons why the Lagoon show will be especially personal for us, because we’ll be playing for our neighbors and our friends!

Mike Smith, mandolin player, graduated from CSU in 1993 with a B.S. in engineering science and is a cycling geek.

Wes Tucker, band founder/banjo, lives and works in Fort Collins, supporting language learners across the globe, digitally.

Derek Crane, bass, moved to Fort Collins to pursue grad studies at CSU but is currently busy restoring vintage watches at Vortic Watch Company or conquering some rock-climbing route.

Dave Jensen, guitar player, ran The Wild Boar coffee shop which catered to the CSU Arts Building for 6 years, 2010-2016. He currently teaches music lessons in the area.

I, Stacy Heikes, have an indirect connection to CSU as well. I grew up in Fort Collins and took violin lessons from Will Schwartz (director of CSU Orchestra and Ft Collins Symphony) at the Music Building on The Oval for years during junior high and high school. I also played in the pit orchestra for CSU summer opera productions. My husband, Lloyd Heikes, earned his undergrad degree in Natural Sciences from CSU in 1973. Son, Andrew Heikes, graduated in 2003 with a degree in Business Finance. Daughter, Katherine Heikes Molnar, graduated in 2007 with a degree in Art History. The third kid, Thomas, went rogue, and graduated from CU. Hey, you can’t win ’em all.

Q. What has your experience been like being a part of this band?

Anytime you put five individuals together for a prolonged period working toward a common goal, there are bound to be conflicts, personality clashes and differences of opinion. But somehow, in spite of it, we actually really like each other! We all have a say in how to make our music the best that it can be, we continue to learn from each other and I can honestly say that these guys have become some of my closest friends. I am very grateful for that.

Q. How did you come up with the band name, “Rusty44,” and what does this mean to you?

“Rusty 44” is part of a lyric from a song we love, called “One Of Those Days.” It was written by a wonderful singer/songwriter named Eilen Jewell, out of Boise, Idaho. The term just seemed to fit us … rustic, casual, informal and experienced.