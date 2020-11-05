ROTC cadets hit the pavement for Bronze Boot Run

Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could stop the tradition surrounding the annual Bronze Boot Run.

ROTC cadets from Colorado State University and the University of Wyoming completed their annual game ball relay – this time from Laramie, Wyoming, to Canvas Stadium on campus – on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Representatives from both universities, including CSU’s CAM the Ram and Wyoming’s Pistol Pete, met in a brief ceremony at the state line before Ram ROTC members carried the ball the 39 miles to campus in anticipation of the 112th renewal of the rivalry.

The Bronze Boot was first awarded as a trophy in this football series in 1968, but the rivalry dates to 1899 and is one of the oldest in college football. The two rivals meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, in Canvas Stadium.