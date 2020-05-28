Rocky Mountain Student Media collects national, regional awards for 2019-20 school year

Students from Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation received several prestigious national and regional awards from professional media organizations during the 2019-20 school year.

“With a production and administrative team led by students, we take special pride in our award-winning content and staff,” said Austin Harvill, chair of the RMSMC Board of Directors. “We know our structure encourages students to strive to be their very best, to lead their peers, and that drive is apparent this year.”

Nationally, the Princeton Review named the Rocky Mountain Collegian as the sixth-best college newspaper in the nation following a national survey of 140,000 students from 385 colleges. The paper ranked ninth the previous year.

The RMSMC Marketing and Advertising Department was honored by the College Media Business and Advertising Managers and Associated Collegiate Press with first-place awards for Best Innovative Idea for the Ram Deals coupons app, Best Print Ad Campaign and Best Audio or Underwriting Spot. The Broadcasters Education Association recognized KCSU with a second place award in the Sound Engineering and Production category and an award of excellence for PSA, Promo or Commercial.

Commercial Broadcasters, Inc., recognized Collegian Television (CTV) with three national awards for sports reporting, sportscast and social media, and recognized KCSU for station promo. The Associated Collegiate Press recognized the Rocky Mountain Collegian’s editor-in-chief, Forrest Czarnecki, with an honorable mention for feature photos.

Regionally, the Society of Professional Journalists recognized the Collegian for top honors in editorial cartoons and breaking news photography. College Avenue magazine was awarded best nonfiction news story, and CTV won first place for Online/Digital News Videography. Regional winners are automatically entered into SPJ’s national contest; awards will be announced over the summer.

Below is the full list of winning entries.

Associated Collegiate Press and College Media Business and Advertising Managers:

Print Ad campaign, First Place, RMSMC Staff

Best Innovative Idea, First Place, RMSMC Staff

Audio ad or underwriting spot, First Place, KCSU Staff

Guerrilla Marketing/Strategy/Program/Event, Third Place, RMSMC Staff

Social Media Promotion, Third Place, RMSMC Staff

Cross Platform Social Media Campaign, Honorable Mention, RMSMC Staff

Sales Strategy for a Special Section, Honorable Mention, RMSMC Staff

Associated Collegiate Press:

Feature Photo, Honorable Mention, Forrest Czarnecki

Broadcasters Education Association:

Sound Engineering and Production, Second Place, Mia Sawaya, KCSU

Promo or Commercial, Award of Excellence, Julia Battagliese, KCSU