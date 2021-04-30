Rise and shine on the Day of Giving

Every gift to Colorado State University, no matter how small, is a light. It’s a spark that can ignite creativity and innovation. It’s the silver lining of opportunity needed most during a student’s formative years. It’s a ray of hope for communities and clubs with high aspirations.

When Rams join together to support CSU, as they do every year during the Day of Giving, those gifts combine to create even brighter futures. This year’s theme is “when the sun rises, we shine.”

The 24-hour event, from noon on May 6 to noon on May 7, demonstrates the power of collective generosity as alumni, students, friends, and faculty and staff support programs and areas across the University.

“The average gift may be small,” said Emma Lang of University Advancement, “but the cumulative impact is transformational. We really want to show people that small gifts combine to make a big difference.”

That can happen with a few large gifts, but during the Day of Giving, the focus is on getting more people to participate, and it’s worked. In the past three years, more than 3,000 people have donated and the event has attracted more than 400 new donors.

“CSU’s annual Day of Giving is a time when the entire CSU community – alumni, faculty, staff and friends – comes together in support of the campus areas most meaningful to us,” said Kim Tobin, vice president for University Advancement. “Whether it’s the arts, energy and the environment, animal care, athletics, or healthy aging, through the collective power of giving we will create brighter days for everyone.”

More ways to give

“This year, we have a much broader array of programs and areas to support,” Lang said, “some of which are more relief-oriented that help students or target areas hit hardest by the pandemic.”

Donors can give to those or any other any fund during the Day of Giving and it counts toward the overall total.

“Lighten the Load” is a new fund in the College of Health and Human Sciences that provides emergency financial hardship support to students enrolled in the college. Since the fund’s creation by an anonymous donor last summer, more than 170 students have received assistance.

“Many of the students we were able to support have been coping with job losses, medical bills, and emergencies because of the pandemic,” said Jen Aberle, interim associate dean for undergraduate affairs and associate professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies. “This fund could not have come at a better time to truly ease the burden a bit and to let our students know that there are a lot of people who care and want to support them right now.”

That is why the college designated the fund for the Day of Giving, which offers dozens of other similarly compelling opportunities to make a difference.

Support student organizations and sport clubs

One important change to this year’s Day of Giving event is the inclusion of registered student organizations (from Agronomy to the Zen Club) and sport clubs (Alpine ski team to wrestling). About 18 student organizations and all 35 active sport clubs have chosen to participate, which widens the giving options and the appeal among students.

“It’s a cool way to introduce students to philanthropy and the impact private support has on the everyday lives of students.” Lang said.

We invite you to shine on May 6-7 by making a generous gift to a program or fund that is sure to make others light up with gratitude.