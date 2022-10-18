Rio Grande County: Ila Jolly – Horticulture

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Ila Jolly

Major: Horticulture with a concentration in controlled environments

Why I chose CSU: I chose CSU because of its horticulture program and it’s relatively close to home.

My favorite thing about CSU: The Flower Trial Garden.

Clubs/organizations in college: Pi Alpha Xi

Scholarships/awards in college: CHREF scholarship, Del Norte Bank Scholarship

Favorite achievement: My favorite achievement in high school was studying abroad in Poland my junior year.

Career goals: Someday I would like to own a business that sells hydroponically grown produce and/or annuals and perennials.

Favorite instructors: My favorite instructor is professor (Joe) Eakes. He is very realistic and personal as a professor.

I’d like to thank: Professor (Zena) Buser from Adams State University, and my high school teacher, Mrs. Horrocks, for always supporting and believing in me. I would not be where I am today without their guidance.

What should people know about Rio Grande County: It’s a great place full of natural beauty, agriculture and amazing people.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: Jim’s Wings and Horsetooth (Reservoir )

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: Transferring from Adams State University to CSU in the heat of COVID-19. It was hard to make friends and to get the full college experience when we were still partially in lockdown.