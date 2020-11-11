Rick Miranda named Fellow of the American Mathematical Society

Professor and former Provost Rick Miranda has strived not just to excel in his work as a mathematician – and administrator – at Colorado State University but also to make that work accessible and enriching to others.

For this effort, he has been named a 2021 fellow of the American Mathematical Society. The honor was given to just 46 mathematicians around the world and “recognizes members who have made outstanding contributions to the creation, exposition, advancement, communication, and utilization of mathematics,” the society notes.

“Rick is a consummate scholar, colleague, and all-around tremendous person,”” said Jan Nerger, dean of the College of Natural Sciences, where Miranda is now a professor in the Department of Mathematics. “Whether he is teaching a class, balancing a crucial University budget, or delighting listeners with novel perspectives about mathematics in the world around us, he exemplifies all that the American Mathematical Society seeks to honor, and more.”

Miranda joins Professor Rachel Pries as only the second CSU faculty member to be named into the AMS’s fellow program, which was started in 2013. Pries was named in 2018 “for contributions to arithmetic geometry and for service to the mathematical community.”

After receiving his Ph.D. in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Miranda performed postdoctoral research at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton and the University of Chicago before joining the faculty at CSU in 1981. In 1997 he became chair of the mathematics department and in 2002 was named dean of the college.

In 2009, as the country was reeling from the Great Recession, he was named provost and executive vice president of the University. In that role, working alongside former President Tony Frank, he helped keep the University on track, increased graduation rates, and improved access to higher education.

“Rick’s true enjoyment of mathematics is what informs his ability to devise elegant solutions to complex problems – all of which made him a great provost and now a great chief academic officer for the CSU System,” Frank, now chancellor of the System, said. “The latest recognition by the American Mathematical Society reflects how deeply Rick is admired and respected by all those who work with him – and the countless students for whom he remains a mentor and trusted teacher long after they graduate.”

Miranda’s dedication is apparent right off the bat. “Rick impressed me from the moment I met him with his grasp of all of the nuances and challenges that we needed to consider to move the university forward,” said CSU President Joyce McConnell. “A scholar at his level is always focused on finding new and creative ways to solve problems, and he brought that lens to his work as an administrator. The fact that he kept up his own research even while provost is absolutely a testament to his commitment to his field.”

That scholarly work and dedication are now being recognized on an international scale. We asked Miranda to share his thoughts on this honor – and what he wishes the rest of us knew about his field.

Q: How did you learn that you had been named an American Mathematical Society Fellow?

A: I was reading through my email inbox over breakfast one morning, and there it was, an email from the American Mathematical Society. I had to read it twice to really believe it!

Q: What does this honor mean to you?