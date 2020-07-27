Rick Miranda looks back over career as Provost

Rick Miranda has served as Colorado State University Provost and Executive Vice President for more than a decade. He will step aside at the end of the month, when Mary Pederson takes over the role on Aug. 1.

“CSU is indebted to Rick for his years of guidance and leadership, and for his many years of service to our institution,” said CSU President Joyce McConnell, who served as provost at West Virginia University before joining CSU last year. “The role of a provost is never easy, but Rick showed that a great provost can create the opportunity for the institution to succeed on many levels. He has helped CSU strengthen the quality of learning, get more students to graduation, create new infrastructure, and attract and retain the best teachers and researchers. I appreciate his advice and knowledge, and I most appreciate his warm heart and sense of humor. We are so fortunate to have him as part of our CSU community.”

When Provost Tony Frank became interim president in 2008, he asked Miranda, who had been dean of the College of Natural Sciences since 2002, to assume the office on an interim basis. After a national search, Miranda was named provost in February 2010.

Miranda, who joined the CSU mathematics faculty in 1982 with a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, had also previously served as chair of the Department of Mathematics and associate dean of the college.

After a year’s sabbatical during which he plans to pursue research in his field of algebraic geometry, Miranda will return to the classroom. He will also be serving as the chief academic officer of the CSU System, working with Chancellor Frank, the Board of Governors and the Colorado Department of Higher Education to develop and implement academic programs for the three campuses of CSU: Fort Collins, Pueblo and Global.

“Rick Miranda’s leadership as provost and executive president was invaluable to me during my tenure as CSU president, and his strong working relationships, deep knowledge, and sense of humor have prepared him well for his next roll as Chief Academic Officer of the CSU System. I look forward to continuing to work with him,” Frank said.

We asked Miranda about the past decade and what he sees ahead.