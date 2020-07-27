“CSU is indebted to Rick for his years of guidance and leadership, and for his many years of service to our institution. The role of a provost is never easy, but Rick showed that a great provost can create the opportunity for the institution to succeed on many levels. He has helped CSU strengthen the quality of learning, get more students to graduation, create new infrastructure, and attract and retain the best teachers and researchers. I appreciate his advice and knowledge, and I most appreciate his warm heart and sense of humor. We are so fortunate to have him as part of our CSU community.”

— CSU President Joyce McConnell