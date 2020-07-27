Leading With Heart
A look back at Rick Miranda’s impact as provost and executive vice president at CSU.
published July 27, 2020
After a decade of leading Colorado State University as provost and executive vice president, Rick Miranda is returning to his distinguished research and teaching career as a professor of mathematics. Before he returns to the College of Natural Sciences, SOURCE took a look back at his invaluable leadership at CSU.
Rick Miranda looks back over his career as Provost
CSU Provost and Executive Vice President Rick Miranda sat down with SOURCE to reminisce about his career and what he sees ahead. read more
In their own words
“CSU is indebted to Rick for his years of guidance and leadership, and for his many years of service to our institution. The role of a provost is never easy, but Rick showed that a great provost can create the opportunity for the institution to succeed on many levels. He has helped CSU strengthen the quality of learning, get more students to graduation, create new infrastructure, and attract and retain the best teachers and researchers. I appreciate his advice and knowledge, and I most appreciate his warm heart and sense of humor. We are so fortunate to have him as part of our CSU community.”
— CSU President Joyce McConnell
“Rick Miranda’s leadership as provost and executive president was invaluable to me during my tenure as CSU president, and his strong working relationships, deep knowledge, and sense of humor have prepared him well for his next roll as Chief Academic Officer of the CSU System. I look forward to continuing to work with him.”
— CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank
What I learned from Rick Miranda
Dr. Mark Stetter
Dean, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences