Retirement celebration for Vice Provost Kelly Long to be held Sept. 22

A farewell celebration for retiring Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs Kelly Long will be held on Sept. 22 in the Iris and Michael Smith Alumni Center.

Long’s career in education has spanned more than four decades, including as a high school teacher and at Colorado State University as a faculty member and associate dean in the College of Liberal Arts, before she became vice provost.

The retirement party will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m., with remarks beginning at 4:30 p.m. Heavy appetizers, beer and wine will be available.

A career of more than 40 years

Long announced her retirement last spring. She taught for more than 17 years at Poudre High School in Fort Collins: AP Senior Humanities, IB English and history, theatre, social studies and English. During her time there, she received a Fulbright Summer Abroad Scholarship from the U.S. Department of Education to study in China. A prestigious Dewitt Wallace National Endowment for the Humanities Teacher-Scholar sabbatical grant followed and allowed her to progress toward a Ph.D. in history.

The role of American women in U.S.-China relations formed Long’s dissertation and her first published book: Helen Foster Snow: An American Woman in Revolutionary China.

In 2016, Long was honored with a Bridging Award for support of international relations in Xian, China, for that and other scholarly work. In addition, Long also wrote about teaching history and pedagogy, having led professional development opportunities for hundreds of K-16 educators over many years. She moved into administration in the College of Liberal Arts in Spring 2014, when then-Dean Ann Gill selected her to serve as associate dean.

Long was appointed as vice provost in 2016 by then-Provost Rick Miranda, who currently serves as interim president of CSU.

CSU is launching a national search for the next vice provost for undergraduate affairs, and more information will be announced when available.

Questions about Long’s farewell celebration can be directed to the events team at (970) 491-7774 or by email at donorrelations@colostate.edu.