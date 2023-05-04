Retirement accounts moving to new investments soon; guide provides key information

CSU employees who have retirement accounts with TIAA, Corebridge or Fidelity should look for recent email messages from Human Resources regarding important changes to their retirement accounts that are in the defined contribution plan, the 403(b) and the student retirement plan.

In early June, all mutual fund retirement investments will be moved into investments in a new core menu, and services for CSU retirement accounts will be solely provided by Fidelity.

A guide outlining key information – including blackout dates when you will not be able to access your retirement accounts and important steps to take after the transition, such as selecting your beneficiaries – was released Wednesday, May 3.

The guide is available on the Fidelity transition website at www.myfidelitysite.com/CSU.

About the Transition Guides

Two transition guides are available – one for employees and former employees in the defined contribution plan or 403(b), and one for current and former student employees in the student retirement plan. Be sure to review the guide that applies to your retirement plan.

– one for employees and former employees in the defined contribution plan or 403(b), and one for current and former student employees in the student retirement plan. Be sure to review the guide that applies to your retirement plan. A calendar outlines key dates of the transition process, including dates when your account will be temporarily unavailable and who to contact with questions.

of the transition process, including dates when your account will be temporarily unavailable and who to contact with questions. Highlights of what’s new after the transition and how some plan features will change.

and how some plan features will change. Changes to investments at Fidelity, Corebridge Financial and TIAA and what you need to know and do.

at Fidelity, Corebridge Financial and TIAA and what you need to know and do. Action steps to prepare for the transition.

Investment Mapping Appendix – Review the mapping appendix on the transition website for information about how your account balances and future contributions will be invested in the new core investment menu after the transition.

Attend an Ask Fidelity session – Fidelity will hold Ask Fidelity – Get Ready for the Move sessions in-person and virtually. Attend a session to learn about important changes and get answers to your questions.

To view a schedule of events, visit the transition website at myfidelitysite.com/CSU. Or to register for a session or one-on-one consultation call Fidelity at 800-642-7131 or go to getguidance.fidelity.com.

*As noted in your guide, the transition blackout period will begin at 2 p.m. MT on June 6 for Corebridge Financial and TIAA accounts. The blackout period is expected to end the week of July 2. The blackout period is when mutual fund and investment choices will be transitioned into the new menu. Until then, continue to contact your current provider to make changes in your plan accounts.

Human Resources is here to help you through this transition. If you have questions and want to talk with someone in CSU’s benefits unit in person, please note that the Human Resources office will be closed for construction May 15-19, so you’ll want to visit our temporary location. You can always reach Human Resources by phone or email.