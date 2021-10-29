Response to unauthorized flyers and posters

Public campuses in Colorado and around the country are a target for posters and flyers, including anonymous expressions of offensive and even abhorrent opinions and beliefs. Over the last several years, Colorado State University has launched a series of programs around the First Amendment and its function on a college campus. We have also asserted our Principles of Community and our conviction that hate and violent intimidation have no place at Colorado State University. And our faculty and staff work intensively every day to support students and colleagues who may feel targeted. The message hate groups spread is counter to the values that we hold as fundamental to our mission as a university.

In addition, CSU has a policy that clearly dictates how temporary signs, posters, banners, flyers and other materials may be displayed. The policy prevents visual clutter, litter, and damage to buildings and facilities, and is enforced on a viewpoint-neutral basis. The policy requires that all materials meet numerous requirements and guidelines. Examples include limits on locations, duration of display, affiliation with the university and several other provisions. Any materials that do not meet those guidelines are immediately removed. The full text of CSU’s policy on Signs, Posters, Banners and Flyers can be found in our policy library.