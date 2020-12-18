Resources available to students during Winter Break

Colorado State University students will have access to some services and facilities within the Division of Student Affairs during Winter Break.
The Lory Student Center, Student Recreation Center, CSU Health Network and Housing and Dining Services will be open on select days and times for students while classes are not in session. Rams Against Hunger will be helping students throughout the month of January as well.
Rams Against Hunger
The Rams Against Hunger Food Pantry will be closed from Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, but the Pocket Pantries will remain open from Dec. 18 to Jan. 4 for students to access fresh and shelf-stable items.
Rams Against Hunger Coordinator Michael Buttram said food insecurity among college students is more prevalent than one would think. He said that after Fall Break the Food Pantry continued to serve three-quarters of the students, staff and faculty who normally utilize the resource.
Buttram added that SNAP benefits are an important resource for students who may be experiencing food insecurity to consider.
“If a student is eligible for work study, what we find is it’s almost a guarantee you’re going to get SNAP benefits,” he said. “We’re usually talking about $100 to $200 a month and that can completely change the reality a student faces. That takes away that immense burden of ‘where is the next meal coming from.’”
Lory Student Center
The Lory Student Center will be open during Winter Break. The hours are:
- 19-22: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- 23-27: Closed
- 28-31: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- 1-3: Closed
- 4-15: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The LSC will not have any food operators open for the two weeks after Friday, Dec. 18. Food operators will slowly start reopening operations the week of Jan. 4. More information will become available at lsc.colostate.edu.
Housing and Dining Services
According to Housing and Dining Services, university dining centers will close on Friday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., with operations for students shifting to the Durrell Center. The hours are:
- Durrell Express and the Mini Market at Durrell: Dec. 19-Jan. 8, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (noon to 4 p.m on Dec. 24-25 and 31)
- Durrell Dining Center: Jan 9-17, 7:30-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 5-7 p.m.
Hours of operation are subject to change. All dining centers will reopen for Spring semester on Sunday, Jan. 17, at 5 p.m.
CSU Health Network
All CSU Health Network services will remain open during Winter Break, and be closed for university holidays and weekends only. Changes to operating hours will be highlighted at health.colostate.edu.
- All CSU Health Network services for students, including medical, counseling, psychiatry, physical therapy, dental, optometry, and others, will remain available during Winter Break, either in person or via telehealth/secure videoconference.
- Always call (970) 491-7121 before coming to CSU Health and Medical Center. Walk-in services are not available.
- Flu shots are still available, by appointment only in the Immunizations Clinic. Call (970) 491-7121 to make an appointment.
- The pharmacy is fully operational, and curbside delivery is available and encouraged. Mail service is available for Colorado addresses only for an additional charge. Controlled substances and refrigerated items cannot be shipped. Visit thePharmacy webpage for more information.
Student Recreation Center
The Student Recreation Center will transition to Winter Break hours after Dec. 18 at 8 p.m., with weekday hours from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from noon to 8 p.m. The center, open to students only, will be closed on university holidays, and hours may vary depending on usage.
Due to COVID-19, reservations are required to access the recreation center, with the facility operating at a mandatory 10% room capacity limit.
The Student Recreation Center offers more than a dozen at-home workouts designed by certified fitness instructors and personal trainers at csurec.colostate.edu/fitness/at-home-workouts.
Cody Frye, executive director of campus recreation, said operations have gone well throughout the fall semester. He noted the growth of the center’s at-home workouts as a valuable resource to students staying on campus as well as those not on campus.
“Our library has expanded since March when COVID hit,” Frye said. “But we’ve always had things on our website for students to take advantage of while they’re home to keep active, keep those workouts going.”