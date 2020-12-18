Resources available to students during Winter Break

Rams Against Hunger

The Rams Against Hunger Food Pantry will be closed from Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, but the Pocket Pantries will remain open from Dec. 18 to Jan. 4 for students to access fresh and shelf-stable items.

Rams Against Hunger Coordinator Michael Buttram said food insecurity among college students is more prevalent than one would think. He said that after Fall Break the Food Pantry continued to serve three-quarters of the students, staff and faculty who normally utilize the resource.

Buttram added that SNAP benefits are an important resource for students who may be experiencing food insecurity to consider.

“If a student is eligible for work study, what we find is it’s almost a guarantee you’re going to get SNAP benefits,” he said. “We’re usually talking about $100 to $200 a month and that can completely change the reality a student faces. That takes away that immense burden of ‘where is the next meal coming from.’”