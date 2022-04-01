Residential Dining Services partners with Rams Against Hunger to combat food insecurity on campus

Food insecurity is a big deal on college campuses, with Colorado State University being no exception. Recent data collected in the RealCollege 2021 Institutional Report for CSU shows that 29% of our students face food insecurity. These numbers are right in line with national averages among institutions of higher education across the nation.

Contrary to popular belief, food insecurity is not necessarily about hunger. According to the hunger-relief organization Feeding America, hunger refers to a personal physical sensation of discomfort, while food insecurity refers to a lack of available financial resources for food at the household level. This translates to a lack of access to healthy, nutritious foods, and often results in choices of cheaper, highly processed, less nutritious options – often fast foods with lots of added sugars, refined grains and added fats.

For students, the detrimental effects are real. All these issues compound on one another to promote poorer health and education outcomes, leading to lower GPAs, lower attendance and completion rates. Stress and mental fatigue go hand-in-hand with worrying about the next meal, according to Michael Buttram, basic needs program manager for CSU’s Student Leadership, Involvement, and Community Engagement (SLiCE) office. “It’s hard to concentrate on your classes and show up for extracurriculars when your basic needs aren’t being met,” he said.

CSU Residential Dining Services is well aware of these impacts and is combating the issue head on through the support of several Rams Against Hunger initiatives that directly assist our campus community. These include helping students donate their unused guest meal swipes to the RAH Meal Swipes Program, sending text messages to students and staff notifying them to pick up food when it is left over from Housing & Dining Services catered events, and donating leftover/surplus food to the Food Pantry.

“At our core, we are a service organization committed to feeding students, staff, and guests,” said Liz Poore, director of Residential Dining Services. When we help others succeed academically, we make CSU a success. Our partnership with SLiCE — whether it is leftover food donations picked up daily for the new Food Pantry or allowing our resident students the chance to donate bonus meals to RAH — is critical to understanding that we are so much more than just the food we serve on a university campus. We are a diverse and inclusive community of individuals who create food and dining opportunities to make all of CSU better one meal at a time.”

Buttram emphasizes that all these efforts through the RAH/RDS partnerships, individually and collectively, play an important role in student success.

Meal Swipe program – Swipes for Rams program

Swipes for Rams program allows students who currently have meal plans to donate up to two of their unused guest passes, essentially redirecting meals that might otherwise be wasted, to CSU students experiencing food insecurity.

RDS and SLiCE have partnered on this program since 2017.

1,902 swipes were donated from on-campus students during the one-week donation period, with 1,013 in just one day through solicitations at the dining centers.

587 students are benefiting from the Meal Swipe program this semester.

Food donations to CSU RAH Food Pantry