10 items Rams say they couldn’t live without in the residence halls

A fan

Nineteen people said a portable fan was the residence hall item they could not live without. Anyone who has experienced late summer in Colorado knows that it’s no joke, so it makes sense why this was the one item that makes life a little bit easier.

Extension cord/outlet extender

From laptops to video game consoles to mood lighting for studying, students use a lot of electronics, and that means outlets could be at a premium. Ten people wanted their fellow Rams to make sure they were prepared with extension cords and outlet extenders.

Speaking of electronics, another two people recommended picking up extra-long charging cables.

Command hooks

These removable wall hooks run for around $10 for a pack of 16, and multiple former residence hall dwellers called them priceless for organizing their clothes and other supplies.

Electric kettle/coffee pot

While one former Ram wrote she “ended up buying it every day anyway,” having the power to make your own coffee or tea in the comfort of your own home is priceless.

In this vein, another Ram recommended picking up a Brita filter to ensure fresh water at all times.

Lanyard

“It may sound dorky, but man is it convenient to get into the dorms,” one Ram told us.

Unique decorations

We’ve already mentioned the Guy Fieri banner that one Ram mentioned, but others said their metal posters, Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson bobblehead and more made their space a little more like home.

Just make sure your roommate is cool with it.

Weighted blanket

Speaking of making your home a little more comfortable, three Rams said they were all about their weighted blankets.

Floor-length mirror

Because who wouldn’t want to make sure they look good?

Fabric releaser spray

An easy way to make sure you aren’t the one with wrinkled clothes.

Reusable duffel bag

“Reusable duffel bags! I was able to pack all my clothes and store them away easily,” one person wrote on Instagram.