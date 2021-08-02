Researchers study waterways following the state’s largest wildfire

The research team has set up a weather station that measures rainfall, humidity, radiation, wind and temperature. They’ve also placed sensors in the water to calculate flow rate in the waterways and monitor how the stream channels are changing due to snow melt and rainfall.

“We’re interested in how much rain is falling, how quickly it falls and determining which rains cause flash floods and debris flows,” Kampf said.

The rush of water from flash floods in the canyon increased in July, causing local agencies to issue alerts to people driving in the area to turn around and head home, away from the canyon.

Kampf said this type of flooding can lead to property and road damage. It has even led to loss of life. On July 21, the Larimer County Sheriff closed a portion of the canyon due to flooding and mudslides into the Poudre River. Three people have been confirmed dead and one was still missing.

The research team has found that in lower and upper elevation areas, soils aren’t soaking up as much of the snow melt as in other years, which leads to more water in the rivers.

Kampf said she expects to see the effects of the Cameron Peak Fire over the next three years. And what if another fire hits the canyon this summer?

“Forests burn, it’s part of their life cycle,” she said. “We don’t wish for them to burn. It affects people’s lives, and we have the after-effects to deal with. We need to be prepared for them – and new extremes we haven’t seen before – so that we can minimize the damage.”