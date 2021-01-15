Researchers call for international protection strategies for soil ecosystem

If you ask people which group of animals is the most abundant on earth, hardly anyone would know the right answer. Ants? Fish? No, and not humans either. The answer is nematodes, also known as roundworms.

Four out of five animals on earth belong to this group of tiny creatures that live underground. Together with thousands of other soil organisms, they quietly, discreetly and constantly perform enormously important services for the world above them.

Diana Wall, University Distinguished Professor at Colorado State University and a renowned soil ecologist, has studied nematodes for decades. She spent more than 25 years conducting research in the Antarctic to clarify the critical links between climate change and soil biodiversity.

She is part of an international team of researchers led by the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) at Leipzig, Germany, to call for soils to be given greater priority in negotiations of international biodiversity strategies.

The team’s call to action, “Tracking, targeting, and conserving soil biodiversity,” is published Jan. 15 in Science. In this publication, these scientists unveil a new soil monitoring initiative that could help with creating new protection mechanisms for all lands, not just agriculture.