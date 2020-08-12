Research thrives during State Your Purpose campaign

The State Your Purpose campaign powered research efforts at Colorado State University like never before. Thanks to several new centers, programs, and projects established during the historic campaign, CSU has a renewed strength to continue addressing the toughest challenges impacting our world.

“Research is core to the University’s land-grant mission,” says Alan Rudolph, vice president for research at CSU, “and we are so thankful for the gifts to research activities. They have enabled discovery and creativity in new ways, which helps CSU fulfill its promise to serve our community, state, and world.”

Gifts power new discoveries

Thanks to a generous $5 million gift from Bob and Kitty Wilson, the idea of aging could look very different for future generations. The new Columbine Health Systems Center for Healthy Aging will provide new models of healthy aging by uniting active, translational research programs with the psychological and sociological aspects of healthy aging.

CSU’s Powerhouse and Energy Institute

In addition, gifts to CSU’s Powerhouse and Energy Institute established new graduate and undergraduate programs designed to explore new renewable energy solutions for today and into the future.

“Thanks to Bohemian Foundation, the Bryan Willson Presidential Chair at the CSU Energy Institute allows us to further our cutting-edge sustainable and renewable energy work, impacting both local and global communities,” Rudolph continued. “That gift truly exemplifies the commitment from the CSU community to developing interdisciplinary solutions.”