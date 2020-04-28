Research Roundup
Recent research highlights from Colorado State University.
published April 28, 2020
In March, Colorado State University researchers received funding for nearly 80 projects ranging from research involving the 2019 novel coronavirus to water management strategies. Take a look back at all of the awards and a few of the top research stories from SOURCE.
Companies have turned to CSU for help in testing existing drugs against the coronavirus. read more
Propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, a CSU research team is pursuing a vaccine that would thwart the novel coronavirus using a genetically modified form of the well-known probiotic Lactobacillus acidophilus, a bacterium commonly ingested in yogurt and other foods for gut health. read more
The funds will come from an $18.25 million penalty a state agency is seeking related to a 2017 home explosion in Firestone, Colorado. read more
Recent research awards
(Between March 1-31, 2020; organized by amount of award)
Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology
Project Title: Metabolic Basis of Mosquito-Endosymbiont-Virus Interactions
Sponsor: HHS-NIH-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Amount: $2,760,485
Primary Principal Investigator: Rushika Michelle Perera
Department of Clinical Sciences
Project Title: Localized Gene Therapy for Prolonged Anti-inflammatory Treatment to Prevent or Delay PTOA in an Equine Model
Sponsor: Stanford University
Amount: $1,148,380
Primary Principal Investigator: Laurie R Goodrich
Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics
Project Title: Arid Climate Water Management Strategies
Sponsor: Platte River Water Development Authority
Amount: 953,816
Primary Principal Investigator: Daniel F. Mooney
Department of Biology
Project Title: Preparation of the Atlas of Zoonotic Infections in South Caucasus – Revised
Sponsor: National Center for Disease Control and Public Health
Amount: $855,380
Primary Principal Investigator: Colleen T. Webb
Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition
Project Title: Blueberries and Cardiovascular Health in Postmenopausal Women: Exploring the Role of the Gut Microbiome
Sponsor: USDA-National Institute of Food and Agriculture
Amount: $500,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Sarah Ardanuy Johnson
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Project Title: Ultra High Energy Density Relativistic Plasmas by Ultrafast Laser Heating of Nanostructures
Sponsor: Mission Support and Test Services LLC
Amount: $320,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Jorge G. Rocca
Department of Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences
Project Title: Properties and Mechanisms of Punctuated Genome Instability
Sponsor: HHS-National Institutes of Health
Amount: $209,995
Primary Principal Investigator: Juan Lucas Argueso
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Project Title: Validated Engineering Tools For Thin-Ply Composites
Sponsor: Opterus R&D Inc.
Amount: $209,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Donald W. Radford
Center for Environmental Management Military Lands
Project Title: CESU-CP: Rare, Threatened and Endangered Plant Surveys and Invasive Plant Management for Natural Resources Branch, Fort Drum, New York
Sponsor: Department of Defense-Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth
Amount: $205,583
Primary Principal Investigator: Melinda Clarke
Center for Environmental Management Military Lands
Project Title: IPA Malcolm Ponte
Sponsor: Department of Defense-Army National Guard
Amount: $183,088
Primary Principal Investigator: Calvin F. Bagley
Department of Soil and Crop Sciences
Project Title: Assessing the Effectiveness of Soil Health Practices in Enhancing Soil Organic Carbon in Maryland
Sponsor: University of Maryland
Amount: $161,852
Primary Principal Investigator: Keith H. Paustian
Department of Clinical Sciences
Project Title: Evaluation of the modified BEAR scaffold in a porcine ACL model
Sponsor: Miach Orthopaedics Inc.
Amount: $156,513
Primary Principal Investigator: Jeremiah T. Easley
Department of Biology
Project Title: Improving Efficiency of Leak Investigations
Sponsor: Con Edison
Amount: $155,545
Primary Principal Investigator: Joseph Charles von Fischer
Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit
Project Title: TO 2002 Field Examination of Wastewater Treatment Effluent Thermal Regimes and Effects on Reproduction of Johnny Darter Etheostoma Nigrum
Sponsor: Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife
Amount: $134,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Dana Winkelman
Department of Biomedical Sciences
Project Title: Task A38 Establishment of Small Animal Models for Screening MCMs for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2)
Sponsor: HHS-NIH-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Amount: $128,408
Primary Principal Investigator: Richard A. Bowen
Center for Environmental Management Military Lands
Project Title: Cultural Resource Study at the Naval Reactors Facility – NHPA Evaluation for the S1W Complex
Sponsor: Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC
Amount: $123,288
Primary Principal Investigator: Amanda Zeman Wallander
Department of Atmospheric Science
Project Title: Improving Understanding of Near-Cloud Aerosol Properties From A-Train Observations and Large Eddy Simulations
Sponsor: NASA
Amount: $120,842
Primary Principal Investigator: Jui-Yuan Chiu
Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics
Project Title: Estimating the Potential Impact of Expanded Healthy Food Incentives Exploring Food System Impacts
Sponsor: San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association
Amount: $120,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Dawn D. Thilmany
Department of Geosciences
Project Title: CESU-CP: Collect Baseline Geomorphology Data to Aid in Deadman Wash Site Preservation
Sponsor: Department of the Interior-National Park Service
Amount: $115,753
Primary Principal Investigator: Sara L. Rathburn
Colorado Natural Heritage Program
Project Title: Black-Tailed Prairie Dog Mapping in Colorado
Sponsor: Colorado Division of Wildlife
Amount: $115,718
Primary Principal Investigator: Jeremy Siemers
Department of Atmospheric Science
Project Title: Air Quality Impacts of O&NG Emissions in Boulder County
Sponsor: Boulder County, Colorado
Amount: $109,210
Primary Principal Investigator: Emily V. Fischer
Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology
Project Title: TerumoBCT Robustness Study
Sponsor: Terumo BCT Inc.
Amount: $102,273
Primary Principal Investigator: Christine S. Olver
Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere
Project Title: SToRM SAR, Modeling and Testing
Sponsor: BAE Systems Inc.
Amount: $100,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Chandrasekaran Venkatachalam
CSU Energy Institute
Project Title: Cleantech Entrepreneurship and Startup Development at Colorado State University
Sponsor: Alliance for Sustainable Energy-NREL
Amount: $100,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Jeffrey David Muhs
Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology
Project Title: Superior in Vivo Activity of Apramycin, in Mycobacteria Lung Infection
Sponsor: University of Zurich
Amount: $95,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Diane Ordway
Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories
Project Title: NAHLN Enhancement: Novel Approach to Diagnose Characterize High Consequence Pathogens
Sponsor: USDA-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
Amount: $93,404
Primary Principal Investigator: Christie E. Mayo
Department of Clinical Sciences
Project Title: Evaluation of Interferon Alpha-2b as a Novel Treatment For Ocular Surface Squamous Neoplasia in the Horse
Sponsor: Morris Animal Foundation
Amount: $92,247
Primary Principal Investigator: Kathryn L. Wotman
Natural Resource Ecology Laboratory
Project Title: A Bottom-Up, Stakeholder-Driven CMS for Fegional Biomass Carbon Dynamics: Phase 2 (Original KRPD 142787)
Sponsor: USDA-USFS-Forest Research
Amount: $88,583
Primary Principal Investigator: Jody Vogeler
School of Social Work
Project Title: Ensuring the Sustainability of Colorado’s SORNA Program
Sponsor: CDPS – Division of Criminal Justice
Amount: $80,933
Primary Principal Investigator: Jamie R. Yoder
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Project Title: Direct Electromagnetic Coupling for Diagnostic Monitoring of Fracture Healing
Sponsor: Colorado Office of Economic Development and Intl Trade
Amount: $75,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Christian M. Puttlitz
Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology
Project Title: Development of a Cryopreservation Process for Mosquito Vectors of Human Pathogens
Sponsor: HHS-NIH-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Amount: $73,932
Primary Principal Investigator: Karen Marie Dobos
Department of Forest and Rangeland Stewardship
Project Title: Creating a Sustainable, Diverse and Self-Perpetuating Plant Community on Reclaimed Tailing Piles at the Idarado Mine: Initial Field Survey
Sponsor: Newmont Mining Corp.
Amount: $73,503
Primary Principal Investigator: Mark W. Paschke
CSU Energy Institute
Project Title: Electrical System Analysis of Fort Collins
Sponsor: Alliance for Sustainable Energy-NREL
Amount: $71,923
Primary Principal Investigator: Jerry Duggan
Department of Chemistry
Project Title: Composite Carbon Electrodes for Sensing and Energy Storage Applications
Sponsor: Colorado Office of Economic Development and Intl Trade
Amount: $71,500
Primary Principal Investigator: Charles S. Henry
Department of Clinical Sciences
Project Title: Development of a Novel Topical Ocular Immunotherapy for Treatment of Viral and Neoplastic Diseases of the Cornea
Sponsor: Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade
Amount: $71,500
Primary Principal Investigator: Kathryn L. Wotman
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Project Title: Stimuli-Responsive Polymerization of Thermosets for Advanced Manufacturing
Sponsor: Colorado Office of Economic Development and Intl Trade
Amount: $67,464
Primary Principal Investigator: Mostafa Yourdkhani
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Project Title: Aerosol Filter Analysis Related Services for Jet Proposal Laboratories
Sponsor: California Institute of Technology/Jet Propulsion Lab
Amount: $66,707
Primary Principal Investigator: Christian Colin Per L’Orange
Department of Sociology
Project Title: Iowa: Increasing Cover Crop Adoption Through Better Understanding of Social Context as a Driver of Change
Sponsor: Environmental Defense Fund
Amount: $65,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Jennifer Eileen Cross
Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology
Project Title: Mapping Chronic Wasting Disease Prion Strains Across the US
Sponsor: DOI-U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Amount: $60,138
Primary Principal Investigator: Mark D. Zabel
Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology
Project Title: Definition of Neuron-Derived Surface Protein Markers Indicative of Dementia
Sponsor: Ajinomoto Amino Acid Research Program
Amount: $60,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Nicole Ann Kruh-Garcia
CSU Extension
Project Title: P2S Project
Sponsor: Iowa State University
Amount: $55,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Joy Lynn Akey
Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture
Project Title: Management Strategies to Maximize Colorado Peach Orchards Productivity and Fruit Quality Potential
Sponsor: Colorado Department of Agriculture
Amount: $53,897
Primary Principal Investigator: Ioannis Minas
Department of Clinical Sciences
Project Title: Smart Sensor Technology to Monitor Fracture Healing
Sponsor: University of California, San Francisco
Amount: $45,728
Primary Principal Investigator: Nicole P. Ehrhart
Department of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management
Project Title: Using Genetic and Chemical Technologies to Target Cytochrome P450 Reductase
Sponsor: Cotton Inc.
Amount: $45,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Franck E. Dayan
Department of Biomedical Sciences
Project Title: Molecular Markers for Embryo Quality and Embryo Transfer Success
Sponsor: Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade
Amount: $45,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Thomas Hansen
Department of Systems Engineering
Project Title: Ground Vehicle Intrusion Defense System Prototype
Sponsor: Dearborn Group Inc.
Amount: $44,972
Primary Principal Investigator: Jeremy Daily
Center for Environmental Management Military Lands
Project Title: Ecosystem and Heritage Resource Management
Sponsor: USDA-USFS-Rocky Mountain Research Station – CO
Amount: $43,478
Primary Principal Investigator: Christine M. Bern
Department of Human Dimensions of Natural Resources
Project Title: Different Futures, Different Strategies for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
Sponsor: Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
Amount: $39,715
Primary Principal Investigator: Michael J. Manfredo
San Luis Valley Research Center
Project Title: Colorado Potato Tuber Quality Project
Sponsor: Colorado Potato Administrative Committee
Amount: $33,649
Primary Principal Investigator: Sastry SSGM Jayanty
Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology
Project Title: LAM and M.tb Whole Cell Reagents for FIND
Sponsor: FIND
Amount: $31,530
Primary Principal Investigator: Karen Marie Dobos
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Project Title: Analysis of High Brightness Laser Diode Packages
Sponsor: DOE-NNSA-Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Amount: $30,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Todd M. Bandhauer
Department of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management
Project Title: Western IPM Kochia Work Group
Sponsor: University of California, Davis
Amount: $29,993
Primary Principal Investigator: Todd A Gaines
Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology
Project Title: Feral Swine Field Studies
Sponsor: University of Georgia
Amount: $28,146
Primary Principal Investigator: George Wittemyer
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Project Title: Laser Measurement of Erosion Product Densities in Barium Oxide (BaO) Cathodes
Sponsor: California Institute of Technology/Jet Propulsion Lab
Amount: $27,500
Primary Principal Investigator: Azer P. Yalin
Department of Chemistry
Project Title: (CSA 5302088 – 5302067) Composite Carbon Electrodes for Sensing and Energy Storage Applications
Sponsor: Devode Ltd.
Amount: $23,834
Primary Principal Investigator: Charles S. Henry
Department of Human Development and Family Studies
Project Title: fNIRS as an Outcome Measure of the Prefrontal Hemodynamic Response in Down Syndrome
Sponsor: Drexel University
Amount: $22,862
Primary Principal Investigator: Deborah Fidler
Department of Geosciences
Project Title: CESU-RM: Resolving Spatial and Temporal Variability of Snow Accumulation in Mountain and Glacier Environments
Sponsor: DOI-USGS-Geological Survey
Amount: $20,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Daniel McGrath
Natural Resource Ecology Laboratory
Project Title: Land Cover Classification Map for Fisher’s Peak Ranch
Sponsor: Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife
Amount: $20,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Paul H. Evangelista
Department of Soil and Crop Sciences
Project Title: Understanding the Impact of Residue Management and Other Soil Practices to Improve Soil Health and Water Use in Irrigated Corn Production
Sponsor: Colorado Corn Administrative Committee
Amount: $20,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Steven John Fonte
Department of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management
Project Title: Investigating Neonicotinoid Insecticide Resistance in Populations of Beet Leafhoppers
Sponsor: Snake River Sugarbeet Research and Seed Alliance
Amount: $19,637
Primary Principal Investigator: Punya Nachappa
Department of Statistics
Project Title: Updating Measles Vaccine Impact Estimates – Round 2017
Sponsor: Pennsylvania State University
Amount: $19,588
Primary Principal Investigator: Kirsten Elise Eilertson
Department of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management
Project Title: Disrupting BCTV Transmission by Targeting the Molecular Interaction Between the Virus and its Insect Vector
Sponsor: Western Sugar Cooperative
Amount: $17,500
Primary Principal Investigator: Punya Nachappa
Department of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management
Project Title: Management of Hairy Galinsoga, a Troublesome Weed for Corn Producers, Especially in Corn Grown for Silage along the Front Range of Colorado
Sponsor: Colorado Corn Administrative Committee
Amount: $15,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Philip Westra
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Project Title: 2020 BI Veterinary Scholars Program Funding
Sponsor: Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Inc.
Amount: $15,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Mark D. Zabel
Department of Human Development and Family Studies
Project Title: Campus Connections Youth Mentoring (Community Impact: Kids on Track)
Sponsor: United Way of Larimer County
Amount: $14,420
Primary Principal Investigator: Jennifer Lynn Krafchick
Department of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management
Project Title: Image Classification and Analysis for Real-Time Precision Weed Management
Sponsor: Colorado Corn Administrative Committee
Amount: $12,167
Primary Principal Investigator: Todd A Gaines
Department of Systems Engineering
Project Title: Gas Component Characterization Modeling In Support of the Y12 Novel
Purification Technology Efforts
Sponsor: Dynetics
Amount: $9,500
Primary Principal Investigator: Steven John Simske
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Project Title: CVMBS Veterinary Outreach – Alaska
Sponsor: Petsmart Charities
Amount: $8,500
Primary Principal Investigator: Danielle Michele Frey
Department of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management
Project Title: Herbicide Wicking Efficacy on Palmer amaranth and Kochia Seed Production in Sugar Beets
Sponsor: Western Sugar Cooperative
Amount: $8,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Todd A. Gaines
Department of Chemistry
Project Title: Commercialization of Dihydroacridine Organic Photocatalysts for Light-Driven Manufacturing by Demonstrating Suitability and Ease-of-Use in Medicinally Important Small Molecule Transformations
Sponsor: Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade
Amount: $7,500
Primary Principal Investigator: Garret Morgan Miyake
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Project Title: Evaluation of Fresh and Cryopreserved Cartilage Implants (Prochondrix) in Explant Conditions
Sponsor: AlloSource
Amount: $7,045
Primary Principal Investigator: Kirk McGilvray
Health Network Medical
Project Title: Point of Distribution Supplies
Sponsor: Northeast Region Healthcare Coalition
Amount: $6,025
Primary Principal Investigator: Beverly Renee Earley
Department of Biomedical Sciences
Project Title: Evaluation of the Mirasol Pathogen Reduction Technology for Platelets treated in Plasma Against SARs-CoV-2
Sponsor: Terumo BCT Inc.
Amount: $5,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Richard A. Bowen
Department of Biomedical Sciences
Project Title: Boettcher Collaboration Grant, Spring-Summer 2020
Sponsor: Boettcher Foundation
Amount: $5,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Seonil Kim
CSU Extension
Project Title: Annual Grant Program
Sponsor: Colorado Garden Foundation
Amount: $5,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Katie Anne Dunker
Department of Soil and Crop Sciences
Project Title: Maintenance, Support and Further Development of the WOCAT Global SLM Database and WOCAT Website
Sponsor: University of Bern
Amount: $5,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Kevin Dwayne Brown
Department of Soil and Crop Sciences
Project Title: Evaluation of Cowpea and Common Bean Germplasm for Colorado Cropping Systems
Sponsor: Colorado Dry Bean Administration Committee
Amount: $4,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Maria Munoz Amatriain
Department of Clinical Sciences
Project Title: Assessment of Examination Room Staphylococcus Contamination Following Use by Canine Patients with Superficial Staphylococcal Pyoderma and Efficacy of a Quaternary Ammonium Disinfectant and a Hydrogen
Sponsor: American College of Veterinary Dermatology
Amount: $3,774
Primary Principal Investigator: Jennifer Ruth Schissler
Health Network Medical
Project Title: Stop the Bleed
Sponsor: Northeast Region Healthcare Coalition
Amount: $2,090
Primary Principal Investigator: Beverly Renee Earley