Research Roundup

Recent research highlights from Colorado State University.

published April 28, 2020

In March, Colorado State University researchers received funding for nearly 80 projects ranging from research involving the 2019 novel coronavirus to water management strategies. Take a look back at all of the awards and a few of the top research stories from SOURCE.

Antiviral compounds against COVID-19 tested in secure labs at CSU

Companies have turned to CSU for help in testing existing drugs against the coronavirus. read more

an illustration of the coronavirus, created at CDC

CSU researchers pursue a vaccine to target an Achilles’ heel of the coronavirus

Propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, a CSU research team is pursuing a vaccine that would thwart the novel coronavirus using a genetically modified form of the well-known probiotic Lactobacillus acidophilus, a bacterium commonly ingested in yogurt and other foods for gut health.  read more

$1.1 million to fund CSU research on detecting dangerous underground gas leaks

The funds will come from an $18.25 million penalty a state agency is seeking related to a 2017 home explosion in Firestone, Colorado. read more

Recent research awards

(Between March 1-31, 2020; organized by amount of award)

Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology

Project Title: Metabolic Basis of Mosquito-Endosymbiont-Virus Interactions
Sponsor: HHS-NIH-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Amount: $2,760,485
Primary Principal Investigator: Rushika Michelle Perera

Department of Clinical Sciences

Project Title: Localized Gene Therapy for Prolonged Anti-inflammatory Treatment to Prevent or Delay PTOA in an Equine Model
Sponsor: Stanford University
Amount: $1,148,380
Primary Principal Investigator: Laurie R Goodrich

Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics

Project Title: Arid Climate Water Management Strategies
Sponsor: Platte River Water Development Authority
Amount: 953,816
Primary Principal Investigator: Daniel F. Mooney

Department of Biology

Project Title: Preparation of the Atlas of Zoonotic Infections in South Caucasus – Revised
Sponsor: National Center for Disease Control and Public Health
Amount: $855,380
Primary Principal Investigator: Colleen T. Webb

Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition

Project Title: Blueberries and Cardiovascular Health in Postmenopausal Women: Exploring the Role of the Gut Microbiome
Sponsor: USDA-National Institute of Food and Agriculture
Amount: $500,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Sarah Ardanuy Johnson

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Project Title: Ultra High Energy Density Relativistic Plasmas by Ultrafast Laser Heating of Nanostructures
Sponsor: Mission Support and Test Services LLC
Amount: $320,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Jorge G. Rocca

Department of Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences

Project Title: Properties and Mechanisms of Punctuated Genome Instability
Sponsor: HHS-National Institutes of Health
Amount: $209,995
Primary Principal Investigator: Juan Lucas Argueso

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Project Title: Validated Engineering Tools For Thin-Ply Composites
Sponsor: Opterus R&D Inc.
Amount: $209,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Donald W. Radford

Center for Environmental Management Military Lands

Project Title: CESU-CP: Rare, Threatened and Endangered Plant Surveys and Invasive Plant Management for Natural Resources Branch, Fort Drum, New York
Sponsor: Department of Defense-Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth
Amount: $205,583
Primary Principal Investigator: Melinda Clarke

Center for Environmental Management Military Lands

Project Title: IPA Malcolm Ponte
Sponsor: Department of Defense-Army National Guard
Amount: $183,088
Primary Principal Investigator: Calvin F. Bagley

Department of Soil and Crop Sciences

Project Title: Assessing the Effectiveness of Soil Health Practices in Enhancing Soil Organic Carbon in Maryland
Sponsor: University of Maryland
Amount: $161,852
Primary Principal Investigator: Keith H. Paustian

Department of Clinical Sciences

Project Title: Evaluation of the modified BEAR scaffold in a porcine ACL model
Sponsor: Miach Orthopaedics Inc.
Amount: $156,513
Primary Principal Investigator: Jeremiah T. Easley

Department of Biology

Project Title: Improving Efficiency of Leak Investigations
Sponsor: Con Edison
Amount: $155,545
Primary Principal Investigator: Joseph Charles von Fischer

Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit

Project Title: TO 2002 Field Examination of Wastewater Treatment Effluent Thermal Regimes and Effects on Reproduction of Johnny Darter Etheostoma Nigrum
Sponsor: Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife
Amount: $134,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Dana Winkelman

Department of Biomedical Sciences

Project Title: Task A38 Establishment of Small Animal Models for Screening MCMs for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2)
Sponsor: HHS-NIH-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Amount: $128,408
Primary Principal Investigator: Richard A. Bowen

Center for Environmental Management Military Lands

Project Title: Cultural Resource Study at the Naval Reactors Facility – NHPA Evaluation for the S1W Complex
Sponsor: Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC
Amount: $123,288
Primary Principal Investigator: Amanda Zeman Wallander

Department of Atmospheric Science

Project Title: Improving Understanding of Near-Cloud Aerosol Properties From A-Train Observations and Large Eddy Simulations
Sponsor: NASA
Amount: $120,842
Primary Principal Investigator: Jui-Yuan Chiu

Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics

Project Title: Estimating the Potential Impact of Expanded Healthy Food Incentives Exploring Food System Impacts
Sponsor: San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association
Amount: $120,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Dawn D. Thilmany

Department of Geosciences

Project Title: CESU-CP: Collect Baseline Geomorphology Data to Aid in Deadman Wash Site Preservation
Sponsor: Department of the Interior-National Park Service
Amount: $115,753
Primary Principal Investigator: Sara L. Rathburn

Colorado Natural Heritage Program

Project Title: Black-Tailed Prairie Dog Mapping in Colorado
Sponsor: Colorado Division of Wildlife
Amount: $115,718
Primary Principal Investigator: Jeremy Siemers

Department of Atmospheric Science

Project Title: Air Quality Impacts of O&NG Emissions in Boulder County
Sponsor: Boulder County, Colorado
Amount: $109,210
Primary Principal Investigator: Emily V. Fischer

Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology

Project Title: TerumoBCT Robustness Study
Sponsor: Terumo BCT Inc.
Amount: $102,273
Primary Principal Investigator: Christine S. Olver

Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere

Project Title: SToRM SAR, Modeling and Testing
Sponsor: BAE Systems Inc.
Amount: $100,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Chandrasekaran Venkatachalam

CSU Energy Institute

Project Title: Cleantech Entrepreneurship and Startup Development at Colorado State University
Sponsor: Alliance for Sustainable Energy-NREL
Amount: $100,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Jeffrey David Muhs

Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology

Project Title: Superior in Vivo Activity of Apramycin, in Mycobacteria Lung Infection
Sponsor: University of Zurich
Amount: $95,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Diane Ordway

Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories

Project Title: NAHLN Enhancement: Novel Approach to Diagnose Characterize High Consequence Pathogens
Sponsor: USDA-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
Amount: $93,404
Primary Principal Investigator: Christie E. Mayo

Department of Clinical Sciences

Project Title: Evaluation of Interferon Alpha-2b as a Novel Treatment For Ocular Surface Squamous Neoplasia in the Horse
Sponsor: Morris Animal Foundation
Amount: $92,247
Primary Principal Investigator: Kathryn L. Wotman

Natural Resource Ecology Laboratory

Project Title: A Bottom-Up, Stakeholder-Driven CMS for Fegional Biomass Carbon Dynamics: Phase 2 (Original KRPD 142787)
Sponsor: USDA-USFS-Forest Research
Amount: $88,583
Primary Principal Investigator: Jody Vogeler

School of Social Work

Project Title: Ensuring the Sustainability of Colorado’s SORNA Program
Sponsor: CDPS – Division of Criminal Justice
Amount: $80,933
Primary Principal Investigator: Jamie R. Yoder

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Project Title: Direct Electromagnetic Coupling for Diagnostic Monitoring of Fracture Healing
Sponsor: Colorado Office of Economic Development and Intl Trade
Amount: $75,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Christian M. Puttlitz

Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology

Project Title: Development of a Cryopreservation Process for Mosquito Vectors of Human Pathogens
Sponsor: HHS-NIH-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Amount: $73,932
Primary Principal Investigator: Karen Marie Dobos

Department of Forest and Rangeland Stewardship

Project Title: Creating a Sustainable, Diverse and Self-Perpetuating Plant Community on Reclaimed Tailing Piles at the Idarado Mine: Initial Field Survey
Sponsor: Newmont Mining Corp.
Amount: $73,503
Primary Principal Investigator: Mark W. Paschke

CSU Energy Institute

Project Title: Electrical System Analysis of Fort Collins
Sponsor: Alliance for Sustainable Energy-NREL
Amount: $71,923
Primary Principal Investigator: Jerry Duggan

Department of Chemistry

Project Title: Composite Carbon Electrodes for Sensing and Energy Storage Applications
Sponsor: Colorado Office of Economic Development and Intl Trade
Amount: $71,500
Primary Principal Investigator: Charles S. Henry

Department of Clinical Sciences

Project Title: Development of a Novel Topical Ocular Immunotherapy for Treatment of Viral and Neoplastic Diseases of the Cornea
Sponsor: Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade
Amount: $71,500
Primary Principal Investigator: Kathryn L. Wotman

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Project Title: Stimuli-Responsive Polymerization of Thermosets for Advanced Manufacturing
Sponsor: Colorado Office of Economic Development and Intl Trade
Amount: $67,464
Primary Principal Investigator: Mostafa Yourdkhani

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Project Title: Aerosol Filter Analysis Related Services for Jet Proposal Laboratories
Sponsor: California Institute of Technology/Jet Propulsion Lab
Amount: $66,707
Primary Principal Investigator: Christian Colin Per L’Orange

Department of Sociology

Project Title: Iowa: Increasing Cover Crop Adoption Through Better Understanding of Social Context as a Driver of Change
Sponsor: Environmental Defense Fund
Amount: $65,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Jennifer Eileen Cross

Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology

Project Title: Mapping Chronic Wasting Disease Prion Strains Across the US
Sponsor: DOI-U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Amount: $60,138
Primary Principal Investigator: Mark D. Zabel

Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology

Project Title: Definition of Neuron-Derived Surface Protein Markers Indicative of Dementia
Sponsor: Ajinomoto Amino Acid Research Program
Amount: $60,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Nicole Ann Kruh-Garcia

CSU Extension

Project Title: P2S Project
Sponsor: Iowa State University
Amount: $55,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Joy Lynn Akey

Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture

Project Title: Management Strategies to Maximize Colorado Peach Orchards Productivity and Fruit Quality Potential
Sponsor: Colorado Department of Agriculture
Amount: $53,897
Primary Principal Investigator: Ioannis Minas

Department of Clinical Sciences

Project Title: Smart Sensor Technology to Monitor Fracture Healing
Sponsor: University of California, San Francisco
Amount: $45,728
Primary Principal Investigator: Nicole P. Ehrhart

Department of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management

Project Title: Using Genetic and Chemical Technologies to Target Cytochrome P450 Reductase
Sponsor: Cotton Inc.
Amount: $45,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Franck E. Dayan

Department of Biomedical Sciences

Project Title: Molecular Markers for Embryo Quality and Embryo Transfer Success
Sponsor: Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade
Amount: $45,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Thomas Hansen

Department of Systems Engineering

Project Title: Ground Vehicle Intrusion Defense System Prototype
Sponsor: Dearborn Group Inc.
Amount: $44,972
Primary Principal Investigator: Jeremy Daily

Center for Environmental Management Military Lands

Project Title: Ecosystem and Heritage Resource Management
Sponsor: USDA-USFS-Rocky Mountain Research Station – CO
Amount: $43,478
Primary Principal Investigator: Christine M. Bern

Department of Human Dimensions of Natural Resources

Project Title: Different Futures, Different Strategies for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
Sponsor: Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
Amount: $39,715
Primary Principal Investigator: Michael J. Manfredo

San Luis Valley Research Center

Project Title: Colorado Potato Tuber Quality Project
Sponsor: Colorado Potato Administrative Committee
Amount: $33,649
Primary Principal Investigator: Sastry SSGM Jayanty

Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology

Project Title: LAM and M.tb Whole Cell Reagents for FIND
Sponsor: FIND
Amount: $31,530
Primary Principal Investigator: Karen Marie Dobos

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Project Title: Analysis of High Brightness Laser Diode Packages
Sponsor: DOE-NNSA-Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Amount: $30,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Todd M. Bandhauer

Department of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management

Project Title: Western IPM Kochia Work Group
Sponsor: University of California, Davis
Amount: $29,993
Primary Principal Investigator: Todd A Gaines

Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology

Project Title: Feral Swine Field Studies
Sponsor: University of Georgia
Amount: $28,146
Primary Principal Investigator: George Wittemyer

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Project Title: Laser Measurement of Erosion Product Densities in Barium Oxide (BaO) Cathodes
Sponsor: California Institute of Technology/Jet Propulsion Lab
Amount: $27,500
Primary Principal Investigator: Azer P. Yalin

Department of Chemistry

Project Title: (CSA 5302088 – 5302067) Composite Carbon Electrodes for Sensing and Energy Storage Applications
Sponsor: Devode Ltd.
Amount: $23,834
Primary Principal Investigator: Charles S. Henry

Department of Human Development and Family Studies

Project Title: fNIRS as an Outcome Measure of the Prefrontal Hemodynamic Response in Down Syndrome
Sponsor: Drexel University
Amount: $22,862
Primary Principal Investigator: Deborah Fidler

Department of Geosciences

Project Title: CESU-RM: Resolving Spatial and Temporal Variability of Snow Accumulation in Mountain and Glacier Environments
Sponsor: DOI-USGS-Geological Survey
Amount: $20,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Daniel McGrath

Natural Resource Ecology Laboratory

Project Title: Land Cover Classification Map for Fisher’s Peak Ranch
Sponsor: Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife
Amount: $20,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Paul H. Evangelista

Department of Soil and Crop Sciences

Project Title: Understanding the Impact of Residue Management and Other Soil Practices to Improve Soil Health and Water Use in Irrigated Corn Production
Sponsor: Colorado Corn Administrative Committee
Amount: $20,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Steven John Fonte

Department of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management

Project Title: Investigating Neonicotinoid Insecticide Resistance in Populations of Beet Leafhoppers
Sponsor: Snake River Sugarbeet Research and Seed Alliance
Amount: $19,637
Primary Principal Investigator: Punya Nachappa

Department of Statistics

Project Title: Updating Measles Vaccine Impact Estimates – Round 2017
Sponsor: Pennsylvania State University
Amount: $19,588
Primary Principal Investigator: Kirsten Elise Eilertson

Department of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management

Project Title: Disrupting BCTV Transmission by Targeting the Molecular Interaction Between the Virus and its Insect Vector
Sponsor: Western Sugar Cooperative
Amount: $17,500
Primary Principal Investigator: Punya Nachappa

Department of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management

Project Title: Management of Hairy Galinsoga, a Troublesome Weed for Corn Producers, Especially in Corn Grown for Silage along the Front Range of Colorado
Sponsor: Colorado Corn Administrative Committee
Amount: $15,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Philip Westra

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Project Title: 2020 BI Veterinary Scholars Program Funding
Sponsor: Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Inc.
Amount: $15,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Mark D. Zabel

Department of Human Development and Family Studies

Project Title: Campus Connections Youth Mentoring (Community Impact: Kids on Track)
Sponsor: United Way of Larimer County
Amount: $14,420
Primary Principal Investigator: Jennifer Lynn Krafchick

Department of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management

Project Title: Image Classification and Analysis for Real-Time Precision Weed Management
Sponsor: Colorado Corn Administrative Committee
Amount: $12,167
Primary Principal Investigator: Todd A Gaines

Department of Systems Engineering

Project Title: Gas Component Characterization Modeling In Support of the Y12 Novel
Purification Technology Efforts
Sponsor: Dynetics
Amount: $9,500
Primary Principal Investigator: Steven John Simske

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Project Title: CVMBS Veterinary Outreach – Alaska
Sponsor: Petsmart Charities
Amount: $8,500
Primary Principal Investigator: Danielle Michele Frey

Department of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management

Project Title: Herbicide Wicking Efficacy on Palmer amaranth and Kochia Seed Production in Sugar Beets
Sponsor: Western Sugar Cooperative
Amount: $8,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Todd A. Gaines

Department of Chemistry

Project Title: Commercialization of Dihydroacridine Organic Photocatalysts for Light-Driven Manufacturing by Demonstrating Suitability and Ease-of-Use in Medicinally Important Small Molecule Transformations
Sponsor: Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade
Amount: $7,500
Primary Principal Investigator: Garret Morgan Miyake

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Project Title: Evaluation of Fresh and Cryopreserved Cartilage Implants (Prochondrix) in Explant Conditions
Sponsor: AlloSource
Amount: $7,045
Primary Principal Investigator: Kirk McGilvray

Health Network Medical

Project Title: Point of Distribution Supplies
Sponsor: Northeast Region Healthcare Coalition
Amount: $6,025
Primary Principal Investigator: Beverly Renee Earley

Department of Biomedical Sciences

Project Title: Evaluation of the Mirasol Pathogen Reduction Technology for Platelets treated in Plasma Against SARs-CoV-2
Sponsor: Terumo BCT Inc.
Amount: $5,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Richard A. Bowen

Department of Biomedical Sciences

Project Title: Boettcher Collaboration Grant, Spring-Summer 2020
Sponsor: Boettcher Foundation
Amount: $5,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Seonil Kim

CSU Extension

Project Title: Annual Grant Program
Sponsor: Colorado Garden Foundation
Amount: $5,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Katie Anne Dunker

Department of Soil and Crop Sciences

Project Title: Maintenance, Support and Further Development of the WOCAT Global SLM Database and WOCAT Website
Sponsor: University of Bern
Amount: $5,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Kevin Dwayne Brown

Department of Soil and Crop Sciences

Project Title: Evaluation of Cowpea and Common Bean Germplasm for Colorado Cropping Systems
Sponsor: Colorado Dry Bean Administration Committee
Amount: $4,000
Primary Principal Investigator: Maria Munoz Amatriain

Department of Clinical Sciences

Project Title: Assessment of Examination Room Staphylococcus Contamination Following Use by Canine Patients with Superficial Staphylococcal Pyoderma and Efficacy of a Quaternary Ammonium Disinfectant and a Hydrogen
Sponsor: American College of Veterinary Dermatology
Amount: $3,774
Primary Principal Investigator: Jennifer Ruth Schissler

Health Network Medical

Project Title: Stop the Bleed
Sponsor: Northeast Region Healthcare Coalition
Amount: $2,090
Primary Principal Investigator: Beverly Renee Earley