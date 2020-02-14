Research Roundup
Recent research highlights from Colorado State University.
published Feb. 14, 2019
In the month of January, Colorado State University researchers were awarded more than $12.8 million for projects ranging from examining the consequences of chronic stress to looking at how droughts impact the ski industry. Take a look back at all of the awards and a few of the top research stories from SOURCE.
A Colorado State University research team has received more than $3 million from the National Institutes of Health for two studies of children who have Down syndrome. read more
A team of engineers and social scientists are developing radical new technologies and methods for assessing worker exposure to occupational air pollutants. read more
Recent research awards
(Between Jan. 1-31, 2020; organized by amount of award)
Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology
Project title: Novel Recombinant Rotavirus Vaccine Utilizing the Probiotic Microorganism Lactobacillus Acidophilus
Sponsor: HHS-NIH-NIAID-Allergy and Infect Diseases
Amount: $3,514,998
Primary principal investigator: Gregg Alan Dean
Department of Biomedical Sciences
Project title: Cortical-Medullary Circuitry Preventing the Cardiovascular Consequences of Chronic Stress
Sponsor: HHS-NIH-National Institutes of Health
Amount: $1,806,522
Primary principal investigator: Brent Myers
CSU Energy Institute
Project title: METEC IAB
Sponsor: Various sponsors
Amount: $1,002,591
Primary principal investigator: Daniel J. Zimmerle
Department of Chemistry
Project title: CAREER: New Catalytic Methodology Enabled by Superbase Chemistry
Sponsor: National Science Foundation
Amount: $670,000
Primary principal investigator: Jeffrey Scott Bandar
CSU Energy Institute
Project title: Path to Equivalency
Sponsor: Various sponsors
Amount: $450,000
Primary principal investigator: Daniel J. Zimmerle
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Project title: Off-resonant Transient Absorption Microscopy
Sponsor: National Institutes of Health
Amount: $404,011
Primary principal investigator: Jesse William Wilson
Natural Resource Ecology Laboratory
Project title: CNH2-L: Social, Ecological, and Institutional Dynamics of Human-Wildlife Relations
Sponsor: Boston University
Amount: $392,114
Primary principal investigator: Randall B. Boone
Department of Clinical Sciences
Project title: Evaluation of Bone Fusion Pharmaceuticals: Lumbar Interbody Fusion
Sponsor: Asahi Kasei Pharma
Amount: $323,749
Primary principal investigator: Jeremiah T. Easley
Department of Human Development and Family Studies
Project title: Colorado Children’s Congregate Care Resiliency Opportunity Project (CROP) Y04
Sponsor: Larimer County Department of Human Services
Amount: $254,298
Primary principal investigator: Lise Marie Youngblade
Center for Environmental Management Military Lands
Project title: CA ARNG ITAM Program Support
Sponsor: USDA-USFS-Rocky Mountain Research Station – CO
Amount: $243,706
Primary principal investigator: Christine M. Bern
Department of Soil and Crop Sciences
Project title: COMET-Explorer: A State and Regional-scale Assessment and Planning Tool for Agricultural Soil C Sequestration
Sponsor: ClimateWorks Foundation
Amount: $230,000
Primary principal investigator: Keith H. Paustian
Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology
Project title: Alveolar Macrophages as Sentinels of Osteosarcoma Pulmonary Micro-Metastasis
Sponsor: National Institutes of Health
Amount: $228,000
Primary principal investigator: Daniel Patrick Regan
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Project title: Atmospheric Ice Detection and Avoidance System for Fixed and Rotary Wing Aircraft
Sponsor: First RF Corporation
Amount: $210,000
Primary principal investigator: Steven C. Reising
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Project title: 3D Printed Composite Tooling Development
Sponsor: Colorado Office of Economic Development and Intl Trade
Amount: $200,000
Primary principal investigator: Donald W. Radford
Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology
Project title: Flavivirus Cellular Tropisms Driving Dissemination and Transmission in Mosquito Vectors
Sponsor: HHS-NIH-NIAID-Allergy and Infect Diseases
Amount: $186,582
Primary principal investigator: Gregory David Ebel
Department of Atmospheric Science
Project title: Using A-Train Observations to Explore Properties of Entraining Convection and Its Representation Models
Sponsor: University of California, Los Angeles
Amount: $175,642
Primary principal investigator: Rachel Lynn Storer
Department of Electrical and Computer engineering
Project title: Dual-polarization Radar Operations Support for KPOL Radar
Sponsor: Atmospheric Science Technology
Amount: $165,168
Primary principal investigator: Chandrasekaran Venkatachalam
Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture
Project title: Stop the Rot: Combating Onion Bacterial Diseases with Pathogenomic Tools and Enhanced Management Strategies
Sponsor: Washington State University
Amount: $147,008
Primary principal investigator: Mark E. Uchanski
Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology
Project title: Evaluation of Epetraborole Against MAC in an In Vivo Acute Beig M. Intracellulare Infection Model
Sponsor: AN2 Therapeutics
Amount: $145,300
Primary principal investigator: Diane Ordway
Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology
Project title: Assessing the Canine Model of Acute Leukemia
Sponsor: The V Foundation for Cancer Research
Amount: $133,668
Primary principal investigator: Anne C. Avery
Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology
Project title: Adjunct Therapeutic Potential of Biofilm Inhibitors in the Treatment of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections
Sponsor: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Amount: $123,325
Primary principal investigator: Mary C. Jackson
Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology
Project title: Cumulative Effects of ConocoPhillips Alaska, Inc.’s Activities in the Colville River Delta
Sponsor: ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc.
Amount: $110,272
Primary principal investigator: Erica Fleishman
Department of Clinical Sciences
Project title: Regenerative Rotator Cuff repair in a Clinically Relevant Chronic Disease Model
Sponsor: Cytex Therapeutics Inc.
Amount: $109,127
Primary principal investigator: Jeremiah T. Easley
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Project title: Radar Verification Service Support
Sponsor: Agile RF Systems, LLC
Amount: $100,000
Primary principal investigator: Chandrasekaran Venkatachalam
Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics
Project title: Cytospora Canker Threshold App for Colorado Peach Growers
Sponsor: Colorado Department of Agriculture
Amount: $98,373
Primary principal investigator: Dana Loyd Keske Hoag
Department of Soil and Crop Sciences
Project title: Biosolids Land Application Research Program 2020
Sponsor: South Platte Water Renewal Partners
Amount: $97,312
Primary principal investigator: Jim Ippolito
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Project title: High Pressure Vapor Liquid Equilibrium Measurements of Gas and Water Mixtures using Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Sponsor: Gas Machinery Research Council
Amount: $90,000
Primary principal investigator: Bret Colin Windom
Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering
Project title: A Comprehensive Assessment Framework and Rating System for One Water Cities
Sponsor: Water Research Foundation
Amount: $89,999
Primary principal investigator: Mazdak Arabi
Diagnostic Lab-Fort Collins
Project title: 2020 Denver Zoological Foundation Pathology Task Order 7
Sponsor: Denver Zoological Foundation
Amount: $85,045
Primary principal investigator: Sushan Han
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Project title: Analytical Lubrication Model Informed by Experimental Data
Sponsor: Gas Machinery Research Council
Amount: $85,000
Primary principal investigator: Bret Colin Windom
Department of Biomedical Sciences
Project title: Examining Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) Recommendations for Burkholderia pseudomallei in the Goat Animal Model
Sponsor: HHS-CDC-Centers for Disease Control
Amount: $82,923
Primary principal investigator: Richard A. Bowen
Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture
Project title: Specialty Crop Production Research, Technical Support and Coordinator for Colorado Growers: 2020
Sponsor: Colorado Department of Agriculture
Amount: $77,762
Primary principal investigator: Mark E. Uchanski
Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere
Project title: Identifying Drought-related Triggers and Impacts on Decision Calendars for the Ski Industry
Sponsor: DOC-NOAA-National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Amount: $74,270
Primary principal investigator: Rebecca Anne Bolinger
Department of Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Biology
Project title: Demographic Drivers of Canvasback Population Dynamics
Sponsor: Delta Waterfowl
Amount: $72,000
Primary principal investigator: David N. Koons
Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture
Project title: Colorado Brightfields
Sponsor: Convergence Associates
Amount: $57,187
Primary principal investigator: Scott Carman
San Luis Valley Research Center
Project title: Defining Rock Ford Melon Characteristics and Screening Cultivars that Meet the Criteria
Sponsor: Colorado Department of Agriculture
Amount: $56,748
Primary principal investigator: Sastry SSGM Jayanty
Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology
Project title: Use of Blood-borne Prion Amplification Assays for the Detection of Human Prion Diseases
Sponsor: Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation
Amount: $50,000
Primary principal investigator: Candace K. Mathiason
Department of Systems Engineering
Project title: Student CyberTruck Experience
Sponsor: Geotab Inc.
Amount: $45,000
Primary principal investigator: Jeremy Daily
Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit
Project title: RWO120 Developing Fish Population Models for the Little Colorado River from Integrated Data Sources
Sponsor: U.S. Department of the Interior
Amount: $40,229
Primary principal investigator: William L. Kendall
School of Social Work
Project title: Colorado Children’s Congregate Care Resiliency Opportunity Project Evaluation – Year 4
Sponsor: Larimer County Department of Human Services
Amount: $40,000
Primary principal investigator: Marc A. Winokur
Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture
Project title: Colorado Native Plant Finishing Protocols for the Horticultural Industry
Sponsor: Colorado Department of Agriculture
Amount: $37,858
Primary principal investigator: Jennifer M. Bousselot
Western Colorado Research Center
Project title: Identifying IPM Methodologies for the Control of Cornseed Maggot (Delia platura) in Organic Colorado Sweet Corn
Sponsor: Colorado Department of Agriculture
Amount: $36,847
Primary principal investigator: Frank H. Stonaker
Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere
Project title: Observational Studies of Precipitating Shallow Marine Clouds Over the Southern Ocean Using A-Train Data
Sponsor: University of Utah
Amount: $35,764
Primary principal investigator: Philip Talbot Partain
Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture
Project title: Signify Trials of MC in Greenhouse 2019-2020
Sponsor: Industrial Hemp Research Foundation
Amount: $35,759
Primary principal investigator: William L. Bauerle
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Project title: Improved Catalyst Regeneration Process to Increase Poison Removal and Improve Performance Recovery
Sponsor: Pipeline Research Council International
Amount: $35,000
Primary principal investigator: Daniel B. Olsen
Department of Soil and Crop Sciences
Project title: Assessing Soil C sequestration Potential at National and Regional scale in the U.S.
Sponsor: Princeton University
Amount: $31,466
Primary principal investigator: Keith H. Paustian
Natural Resource Ecology Laboratory
Project title: International Group Travel: Engaging Students in Science International Decision Making
Sponsor: National Science Foundation
Amount: $30,916
Primary principal investigator: Gillian Bowser
CSU Extension
Project title: Colorado Military 4-H Clubs FY 2020
Sponsor: Kansas State University
Amount: $30,000
Primary principal investigator: Vanessa Tranel
Department of Soil and Crop Sciences
Project title: MLRA Soil Survey Office Support 2019
Sponsor: USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service
Amount: $19,216
Primary principal investigator: Susan E. Melzer
Department of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management
Project title: Colorado Environmental Pesticide Education Program (CEPEP) – 2020
Sponsor: eXtension Foundation
Amount: $17,726
Primary principal investigator: Cynthia Bareta Walker
Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture
Project title: Application of Metabolomics To Discover Influence Of Genetic And Environmental Factors Affecting Expression In Hops
Sponsor: Hop Research Council
Amount: $16,300
Primary principal investigator: Adam L. Heuberger
Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology
Project title: Intra-articular Viral Vectors for Use in Rodents: A Pilot Study
Sponsor: University of Oslo
Amount: $14,748
Primary principal investigator: Kelly Susan Santangelo
Department of Art and Art History
Project title: GAMA 2020
Sponsor: Colorado Creative Industries
Amount: $7,500
Primary principal investigator: Lynn Edward Boland
Department of Clinical Sciences
Project title: Genetic Study of Idiopathic Epilepsy Clinical Cases in Dogs
Sponsor: Purina Animal Nutrition LLC
Amount: $6,764
Primary principal investigator: Stephanie McGrath
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Project title: Computational Fluid Dynamics Simulations for the Continuous Flow Diffusion Chamber
Sponsor: Handix Scientific LLC
Amount: $6,000
Primary principal investigator: Shantanu Jathar
Department of Clinical Sciences
Project title: The Effect of Hyperbaric Oxygen on Circulating CD90+ and CD34+ Stem Cells in Dogs
Sponsor: Pathway Vet Alliance
Amount: $5,443
Primary principal investigator: Steven W. Dow