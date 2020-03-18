Research Roundup
Recent research highlights from Colorado State University.
published March 18, 2020
In the month of February, Colorado State University researchers were awarded more than $66 million for projects ranging from risk-based community resilience planning to the antimicrobial properties of a silver metallogel. Take a look back at all of the awards and a few of the top research stories from SOURCE.
CSU biologist Kristen Ruegg is working with UCLA researchers to study which bird species are most impacted by the solar industry. read more
CSU was awarded a $1.2 million National Science Foundatio grant to use DNA and peptide sequencing to identify genes and proteins essential for the molting process. read more
Recent research awards
(Between Feb. 1-29, 2020; organized by amount of award)
Center for Environmental Management Military Lands
Project Title: CESU-CP: AFCEC Environmental GIS Support
Sponsor: Department of Defense: Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth
Amount: $36,591,634
Primary principal investigator: Shannon M. Voggesser
Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering
Project Title: Center for Risk-Based Community Resilience Planning
Sponsor: Department of Commerce: National Institute of Standards and Technology
Amount: $20 million
Primary principal investigator: John W. van de Lindt
Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Project Title: HTS Targeting HIV-1 Protease Autoprocessing for First in Class Drug Discovery
Sponsor: Health and Human Services-National Institutes of Health: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Amount: $2,647,321
Primary principal investigator: Chaoping Chen
Department of Ecosystem Science and Sustainability
Project Title: CAREER: From the Forest to the Stream: Exploring Forest Land Cover Controls on Dissolved Organic Matter Character and Aquatic Ecosystem Respiration in Headwater Streams
Sponsor: National Science Foundation
Amount: $833,114
Primary principal investigator: Timothy P. Covino
Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering
Project Title: CAREER: Stochastic Analyses to Optimize Designs for Single-Cell Optical Microscopy Experiments
Sponsor: National Science Foundation
Amount: $809,736
Primary principal investigator: Brian Munsky
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Project Title: CAREER: Sub-picosecond Spectroscopy and Imaging of Mitochondrial Respiratory Chain Redox
Sponsor: National Science Foundation
Amount: $500,000
Primary principal investigator: Jesse William Wilson
Department of Atmospheric Science
Project Title: Collaborative Research: Understanding the Chemical and Physical Variability of Smoke Using Plume Spatial Gradients: Analysis and Parameterization for Air Quality and Climate models
Sponsor: National Science Foundation
Amount: $470,016
Primary principal investigator: Jeffrey Robert Pierce
Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology
Project Title: Transstadial Inhibition of Rift Valley Fever Virus infection in Ae. aegypti Mosquitoes
Sponsor: HHS-NIH: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Amount: $410,447
Primary principal investigator: Rebekah Kading
Department of Animal Sciences
Project Title: Estimating the Postmortem Interval of Human Skeletal Remains Using Rapid, Inexpensive Microbiome Tools
Sponsor: Department of Justice-Office of Justice Programs: National Institute of Justice
Amount: $390,748
Primary principal investigator: Jessica Lynne Metcalf
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Project Title: Aerosol Filter Analysis Related Services for Jet Proposal Laboratories
Sponsor: California Institute of Technology/Jet Propulsion Lab
Amount: $356,000
Primary principal investigator: Christian Colin Per L’Orange
Natural Resource Ecology Laboratory
Project Title: Updating Science-Based Methods and Technical Guidelines for Quantifying Greenhouse Gas Sources and Sinks in the Forest and Agriculture Sectors
Sponsor: Eastern Research Group, Inc.
Amount: $271,544
Primary principal investigator: Stephen M. Ogle
Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit
Project Title: CESU-RM: Modeling and Decision Analysis for Plague in Prairie Dog Colonies
Sponsor: Department of the Interior-U.S. Geological Survey
Amount: $259,660
Primary principal investigator: William L. Kendall
Agricultural Experiment Station
Project Title: Mid-scale RI-1 (M1:IP):SAGE: A Software-Defined Sensor Network
Sponsor: Northwestern University
Amount: $249,999
Primary principal investigator: Eugene F. Kelly
Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit
Project Title: Understanding the Behavior and Spatial Ecology of Translocated Brown Treesnakes to Inform Interdiction and Rapid Response Efforts in the Pacific Region
Sponsor: Department of the Interior
Amount: $248,188
Primary principal investigator: Larissa Bailey
Center for Environmental Management Military Lands
Project Title: Training Area Management Support to SRP and DAMO-TRS Installations
Sponsor: Department of Agriculture-Forest Service: Rocky Mountain Research Station – CO
Amount: $217,391
Primary principal investigator: Calvin F. Bagley
Diagnostic Lab-Fort Collins
Project Title: NAHLN: Enhancement of CWD and Scrapie Testing Capabilities
Sponsor: Department of Agriculture: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
Amount: $197,200
Primary principal investigator: Kristy L. Pabilonia
Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering
Project Title: Ultrahigh-Resolution Fourier-Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry for Fingerprinting, Source Tracking, and Allocation of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFASs)
Sponsor: Department of Defense
Amount: $190,000
Primary principal investigator: Jens Blotevogel
Department of Atmospheric Science
Project Title: NIDIS FY20
Sponsor: University Corporation for Atmospheric Research
Amount: $162,326
Primary principal investigator: Rebecca Anne Bolinger
Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology
Project Title: Linking Diving Duck Vital Rates to Habitat in Southwestern Manitoba
Sponsor: Delta Waterfowl
Amount: $156,000
Primary principal investigator: David N. Koons
Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology
Project Title: Habitat Use by Ferruginous Hawks in a Landscape Undergoing Energy Development
Sponsor: Teton Raptor Center
Amount: $155,919
Primary principal investigator: Liba Pejchar Goldstein
Department of Chemistry
Project Title: Task Order LB-20-01: Characterization and Stabilization of Polypeptides
Sponsor: Legacy BioDesign, LLC
Amount: $152,444
Primary principal investigator: Charles S. Henry
Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology
Project Title: Task 1A,1B,1C,1D
Sponsor: AN2 Therapeutics
Amount: $129,110
Primary principal investigator: Richard A. Slayden
Department of Health and Exercise Science
Project Title: Cannabidiol: Influence of Product Formulation on Bioavailability
Sponsor: Caliper Foods
Amount: $110,188
Primary principal investigator: Christopher Bell
Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology
Project Title: Optimization of Amikacin Cochleates for NTM Treatment
Sponsor: Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Amount: $100,502
Primary principal investigator: Diane Ordway
Department of Human Development and Family Studies
Project Title: CDE Analytics
Sponsor: Colorado Department of Education
Amount: $98,757
Primary principal investigator: Melissa Renee Ward George
Center for Environmental Management Military Lands
Project Title: CESU-CP: Conservation Reimbursable Support Natural Resources Branch, Fort Drum, New York
Sponsor: Department of Defense: Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth
Amount: $94,191
Primary principal investigator: Melinda Clarke
Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology
Project Title: TB Diagnostic Research: Provision and Characterization of Lipoarabinomannan from Clinical Isolates
Sponsor: Mologic, LTD
Amount: $90,578
Primary principal investigator: Delphi Chatterjee
Department of Computer Science
Project Title: Explainable AI: Domain Independent Plan Intervention
Sponsor: Department of Defense: Naval Research Lab
Amount: $89,988
Primary principal investigator: L. Darrell Whitley
Center for the New Energy Economy
Project Title: E3 Greenhouse Gas Emission Reductions Roadmap
Sponsor: Energy and Environmental Economics Inc.
Amount: $77,260
Primary principal investigator: Robert Patrick Cummins Jr.
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Project Title: Evaluation of a Novel Pharmaceutical Therapeutic for Lumbar Posterolateral Fusion in a Canine Model
Sponsor: Asahi Kasei Pharma
Amount: $66,003
Primary principal investigator: Benjamin Calvin Gadomski
Department of Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences
Project Title: EAGER: Establishing Interface Standards for Physical Exposure and Human Impacts Data Collection and Publication in Rapid Response to Coastal Hazards
Sponsor: East Carolina University
Amount: $64,765
Primary principal investigator: Georgiana Brooke Anderson
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Project Title: Neutron generation and Laser-Matter Interactions
Sponsor: Department of Energy-National Nuclear Security Administration: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Amount: $62,947
Primary principal investigator: Jorge G. Rocca
Department of Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences
Project Title: Measuring Cowpea Consumption
Sponsor: Washington University in St. Louis
Amount: $60,075
Primary principal investigator: Elizabeth P. Ryan
Department of Biology
Project Title: CSU Methane Mapping 2020
Sponsor: Environmental Defense Fund
Amount: $60,000
Primary principal investigator: Joseph Charles von Fischer
Department of Geosciences
Project Title: Collaborative Research, NSF-BSF: The Coupled Interactions Between Small Scale Drainage Reversal and Large Scale Escarpment Evolution
Sponsor: National Science Foundation
Amount: $55,371
Primary principal investigator: Sean F. Gallen
Colorado State Forest Service
Project Title: Wilder Project: Layout, Preparation, Administration and Quality Control
Sponsor: The National Forest Foundation
Amount: $52,000
Primary principal investigator: Sam J. Pankratz
Forest and Rangeland Stewardship
Project Title: Creation of Hydrologic Performance Standards Training Manual
Sponsor: Department of Defense: Army Corps. of Engineers
Amount: $50,000
Primary principal investigator: Jeremy Sueltenfuss
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Project Title: CFD Study of Prechamber Ignition Mechanisms for GHG Reduction
Sponsor: Pipeline Research Council International
Amount: $50,000
Primary principal investigator: Daniel B. Olsen
Department of Chemistry
Project Title: Research Services Agreement: PAG Vertical Flow Immunoassay
Sponsor: Grindstone Diagnostics LLC
Amount: $40,000
Primary principal investigator: Charles S. Henry
Department of Biomedical Sciences
Project Title: Molecular Markers for Embryo Quality and Embryo Transfer Success
Sponsor: Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade
Amount: $30,000
Primary principal investigator: Thomas Hansen
Department of Horticulture + Landscape Architecture
Project Title: Colorado Sustainable Agricultural Professional Development Program, (2019)
Sponsor: Montana State University
Amount: $28,636
Primary principal investigator: Steven E. Newman
Western Colorado Research Center
Project Title: Reduced Tillage and Residue Management to Enhance Soil Health and Provide Economic Incentive for Corn Growers
Sponsor: Colorado Corn Administrative Committee
Amount: $28,501
Primary principal investigator: Reza Keshavarz Afshar
Department of Chemistry
Project Title: Antimicrobial Properties of a Silver Metallogel
Sponsor: DOE-NNSA-Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Amount: $25,000
Primary principal investigator: Christopher J. Ackerson
Department of Forest and Rangeland Stewardship
Project Title: The Impact of Interacting Disturbances and Climate on Tree Seedling Establishment in High Elevation Forests
Sponsor: Department of the Interior: Bureau of Land Management
Amount: $24,559
Primary principal investigator: Camille S. Stevens-Rumann
Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition
Project Title: Pediatric Physical Activity: Mechanisms Impacting Health and Development
Sponsor: University of Arkansas
Amount: $23,321
Primary principal investigator: Laura L. Bellows
Department of Clinical Sciences
Project Title: Fecal Fat Concentrations and Variability in Healthy Dogs and Dogs With Chronic Enteropathies
Sponsor: Royal Canin USA Inc.
Amount: $20,865
Primary principal investigator: Craig B. Webb
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Project Title: Adaptive Mesh Refinement for Parallel in Time Methods
Sponsor: Department of Energy- National Nuclear Security Administration: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Amount: $20,000
Primary principal investigator: Stephen Guzik
Department of Soil and Crop Sciences
Project Title: WOCAT SLM Online Database API Extension for Mobile Apps
Sponsor: University of Bern
Amount: $20,000
Primary principal investigator: Kevin Dwayne Brown
Center for Environmental Management Military Lands
Project Title: Malmstrom AFB Avian Protection Plan and Hill AFB Bald and Golden Eagle Data Coordination
Sponsor: Department of Agriculture-Forest Service: Rocky Mountain Research Station – CO
Amount: $15,652
Primary principal investigator: Jennie Adale Anderson
Department of Atmospheric Science
Project Title: Participant Support: ISDA 2020 – NSF
Sponsor: National Science Foundation
Amount: $15,581
Primary principal investigator: Steven James Fletcher
Colorado Water Center
Project Title: Alternative Transfer Method (ATM) Strategic Plan Development
Sponsor: Colorado Water Conservation Board
Amount: $15,040.00
Primary principal investigator: Nora Elizabeth Flynn
Department of Forest and Rangeland Stewardship
Project Title: Technical Support for Fuels Treatment Evaluation with the Forest Stewards Guild at Rocky Mountain National Park
Sponsor: Forest Stewards Guild
Amount: $10,000
Primary principal investigator: Brett H. Wolk
Department of Biology
Project Title: Western Photosynthesis Conference 2020 – Request for Support for Travel Grants
Sponsor: Department of Energy
Amount: $9,800
Primary principal investigator: Graham Peers
Department of Animal Sciences
Project Title: Effect of FermGuard Inoculant on Corn Silage Fermentation Parameters and Dry Matter Loss
Sponsor: Legacy Animal Nutrition LLC
Amount: $9,129
Primary principal investigator: Terry E. Engle
School of Music, Theatre and Dance
Project Title: Denver Creative Industries Research
Sponsor: City of Denver
Amount: $7,500
Primary principal investigator: Michael Seman
CSU Extension
Project Title: Teller County CDPHE Radon Grant Application 2019-2020
Sponsor: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
Amount: $5,388
Primary principal investigator: Mark Joseph Platten
Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology
Project Title: Bioactive Molecules From Bacterial Endosymbionts to Combat Microbial Infections: Drugs From Good Bugs to Kill Bad Bugs
Sponsor: Boettcher Foundation
Amount: $5,000
Primary principal investigator: Bradley Robert Borlee
Department of Human Development + Family Studies
Project Title: ECC Scholarships
Sponsor: United Way of Larimer County
Amount: $4,640
Primary principal investigator: Karen R. Rattenborg
Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture
Project Title: 2020 Specialty Crop Block Grant – New Aronia
Sponsor: Colorado Department of Agriculture
Amount: $4,457
Primary principal investigator: Mark E. Uchanski
Department of Animal Sciences
Project Title: Developing Visual Criteria and Reference Materials to Standardize the National BQA Feedyard Assessment’s Observational Components and Scoresheets
Sponsor: National Cattlemen’s Beef Association
Amount: $1,100
Primary principal investigator: Jason Kee Ahola