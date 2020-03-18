Research Roundup

Recent research highlights from Colorado State University.

published March 18, 2020

In the month of February, Colorado State University researchers were awarded more than $66 million for projects ranging from risk-based community resilience planning to the antimicrobial properties of a silver metallogel. Take a look back at all of the awards and a few of the top research stories from SOURCE.

$1.6 million DOE grant supports scientists studying bird deaths at solar facilities

CSU biologist Kristen Ruegg is working with UCLA researchers to study which bird species are most impacted by the solar industry.  read more

Improving aquaculture and identifying impact of climate change by researching crab molting

CSU was awarded a $1.2 million National Science Foundatio grant to use DNA and peptide sequencing to identify genes and proteins essential for the molting process. read more

Recent research awards

(Between Feb. 1-29, 2020; organized by amount of award)

Center for Environmental Management Military Lands

Project Title: CESU-CP: AFCEC Environmental GIS Support
Sponsor: Department of Defense: Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth
Amount: $36,591,634
Primary principal investigator: Shannon M. Voggesser

Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering

Project Title: Center for Risk-Based Community Resilience Planning
Sponsor: Department of Commerce: National Institute of Standards and Technology
Amount: $20 million
Primary principal investigator: John W. van de Lindt

Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Project Title: HTS Targeting HIV-1 Protease Autoprocessing for First in Class Drug Discovery
Sponsor: Health and Human Services-National Institutes of Health: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Amount: $2,647,321
Primary principal investigator: Chaoping Chen

Department of Ecosystem Science and Sustainability

Project Title: CAREER: From the Forest to the Stream: Exploring Forest Land Cover Controls on Dissolved Organic Matter Character and Aquatic Ecosystem Respiration in Headwater Streams
Sponsor: National Science Foundation
Amount: $833,114
Primary principal investigator: Timothy P. Covino

Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

Project Title: CAREER: Stochastic Analyses to Optimize Designs for Single-Cell Optical Microscopy Experiments
Sponsor: National Science Foundation
Amount: $809,736
Primary principal investigator: Brian Munsky

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Project Title: CAREER: Sub-picosecond Spectroscopy and Imaging of Mitochondrial Respiratory Chain Redox
Sponsor: National Science Foundation
Amount: $500,000
Primary principal investigator: Jesse William Wilson

Department of Atmospheric Science

Project Title: Collaborative Research: Understanding the Chemical and Physical Variability of Smoke Using Plume Spatial Gradients: Analysis and Parameterization for Air Quality and Climate models
Sponsor: National Science Foundation
Amount: $470,016
Primary principal investigator: Jeffrey Robert Pierce

Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology

Project Title: Transstadial Inhibition of Rift Valley Fever Virus infection in Ae. aegypti Mosquitoes
Sponsor: HHS-NIH: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Amount: $410,447
Primary principal investigator: Rebekah Kading

Department of Animal Sciences

Project Title: Estimating the Postmortem Interval of Human Skeletal Remains Using Rapid, Inexpensive Microbiome Tools
Sponsor: Department of Justice-Office of Justice Programs: National Institute of Justice
Amount: $390,748
Primary principal investigator: Jessica Lynne Metcalf

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Project Title: Aerosol Filter Analysis Related Services for Jet Proposal Laboratories
Sponsor: California Institute of Technology/Jet Propulsion Lab
Amount: $356,000
Primary principal investigator: Christian Colin Per L’Orange

Natural Resource Ecology Laboratory

Project Title: Updating Science-Based Methods and Technical Guidelines for Quantifying Greenhouse Gas Sources and Sinks in the Forest and Agriculture Sectors
Sponsor: Eastern Research Group, Inc.
Amount: $271,544
Primary principal investigator: Stephen M. Ogle

Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit

Project Title: CESU-RM: Modeling and Decision Analysis for Plague in Prairie Dog Colonies
Sponsor: Department of the Interior-U.S. Geological Survey
Amount: $259,660
Primary principal investigator: William L. Kendall

Agricultural Experiment Station

Project Title: Mid-scale RI-1 (M1:IP):SAGE: A Software-Defined Sensor Network
Sponsor: Northwestern University
Amount: $249,999
Primary principal investigator: Eugene F. Kelly

Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit

Project Title: Understanding the Behavior and Spatial Ecology of Translocated Brown Treesnakes to Inform Interdiction and Rapid Response Efforts in the Pacific Region
Sponsor: Department of the Interior
Amount: $248,188
Primary principal investigator: Larissa Bailey

Center for Environmental Management Military Lands

Project Title: Training Area Management Support to SRP and DAMO-TRS Installations
Sponsor: Department of Agriculture-Forest Service: Rocky Mountain Research Station – CO
Amount: $217,391
Primary principal investigator: Calvin F. Bagley

Diagnostic Lab-Fort Collins

Project Title: NAHLN: Enhancement of CWD and Scrapie Testing Capabilities
Sponsor: Department of Agriculture: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
Amount: $197,200
Primary principal investigator: Kristy L. Pabilonia

Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering

Project Title: Ultrahigh-Resolution Fourier-Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry for Fingerprinting, Source Tracking, and Allocation of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFASs)
Sponsor: Department of Defense
Amount: $190,000
Primary principal investigator: Jens Blotevogel

Department of Atmospheric Science

Project Title: NIDIS FY20
Sponsor: University Corporation for Atmospheric Research
Amount: $162,326
Primary principal investigator: Rebecca Anne Bolinger

Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology

Project Title: Linking Diving Duck Vital Rates to Habitat in Southwestern Manitoba
Sponsor: Delta Waterfowl
Amount: $156,000
Primary principal investigator: David N. Koons

Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology

Project Title: Habitat Use by Ferruginous Hawks in a Landscape Undergoing Energy Development
Sponsor: Teton Raptor Center
Amount: $155,919
Primary principal investigator: Liba Pejchar Goldstein

Department of Chemistry

Project Title: Task Order LB-20-01: Characterization and Stabilization of Polypeptides
Sponsor: Legacy BioDesign, LLC
Amount: $152,444
Primary principal investigator: Charles S. Henry

Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology

Project Title: Task 1A,1B,1C,1D
Sponsor: AN2 Therapeutics
Amount: $129,110
Primary principal investigator: Richard A. Slayden

Department of Health and Exercise Science

Project Title: Cannabidiol: Influence of Product Formulation on Bioavailability
Sponsor: Caliper Foods
Amount: $110,188
Primary principal investigator: Christopher Bell

Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology

Project Title: Optimization of Amikacin Cochleates for NTM Treatment
Sponsor: Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Amount: $100,502
Primary principal investigator: Diane Ordway

Department of Human Development and Family Studies

Project Title: CDE Analytics
Sponsor: Colorado Department of Education
Amount: $98,757
Primary principal investigator: Melissa Renee Ward George

Center for Environmental Management Military Lands

Project Title: CESU-CP: Conservation Reimbursable Support Natural Resources Branch, Fort Drum, New York
Sponsor: Department of Defense: Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth
Amount: $94,191
Primary principal investigator: Melinda Clarke

Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Pathology

Project Title: TB Diagnostic Research: Provision and Characterization of Lipoarabinomannan from Clinical Isolates
Sponsor: Mologic, LTD
Amount: $90,578
Primary principal investigator: Delphi Chatterjee

Department of Computer Science

Project Title: Explainable AI: Domain Independent Plan Intervention
Sponsor: Department of Defense: Naval Research Lab
Amount: $89,988
Primary principal investigator: L. Darrell Whitley

Center for the New Energy Economy

Project Title: E3 Greenhouse Gas Emission Reductions Roadmap
Sponsor: Energy and Environmental Economics Inc.
Amount: $77,260
Primary principal investigator: Robert Patrick Cummins Jr.

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Project Title: Evaluation of a Novel Pharmaceutical Therapeutic for Lumbar Posterolateral Fusion in a Canine Model
Sponsor: Asahi Kasei Pharma
Amount: $66,003
Primary principal investigator: Benjamin Calvin Gadomski

Department of Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences

Project Title: EAGER: Establishing Interface Standards for Physical Exposure and Human Impacts Data Collection and Publication in Rapid Response to Coastal Hazards
Sponsor: East Carolina University
Amount: $64,765
Primary principal investigator: Georgiana Brooke Anderson

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Project Title: Neutron generation and Laser-Matter Interactions
Sponsor: Department of Energy-National Nuclear Security Administration: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Amount: $62,947
Primary principal investigator: Jorge G. Rocca

Department of Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences

Project Title: Measuring Cowpea Consumption
Sponsor: Washington University in St. Louis
Amount: $60,075
Primary principal investigator: Elizabeth P. Ryan

Department of Biology

Project Title: CSU Methane Mapping 2020
Sponsor: Environmental Defense Fund
Amount: $60,000
Primary principal investigator: Joseph Charles von Fischer

Department of Geosciences

Project Title: Collaborative Research, NSF-BSF: The Coupled Interactions Between Small Scale Drainage Reversal and Large Scale Escarpment Evolution
Sponsor: National Science Foundation
Amount: $55,371
Primary principal investigator: Sean F. Gallen

Colorado State Forest Service

Project Title: Wilder Project: Layout, Preparation, Administration and Quality Control
Sponsor: The National Forest Foundation
Amount: $52,000
Primary principal investigator: Sam J. Pankratz

Forest and Rangeland Stewardship

Project Title: Creation of Hydrologic Performance Standards Training Manual
Sponsor: Department of Defense: Army Corps. of Engineers
Amount: $50,000
Primary principal investigator: Jeremy Sueltenfuss

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Project Title: CFD Study of Prechamber Ignition Mechanisms for GHG Reduction
Sponsor: Pipeline Research Council International
Amount: $50,000
Primary principal investigator: Daniel B. Olsen

Department of Chemistry

Project Title: Research Services Agreement: PAG Vertical Flow Immunoassay
Sponsor: Grindstone Diagnostics LLC
Amount: $40,000
Primary principal investigator: Charles S. Henry

Department of Biomedical Sciences

Project Title: Molecular Markers for Embryo Quality and Embryo Transfer Success
Sponsor: Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade
Amount: $30,000
Primary principal investigator: Thomas Hansen

Department of Horticulture + Landscape Architecture

Project Title: Colorado Sustainable Agricultural Professional Development Program, (2019)
Sponsor: Montana State University
Amount: $28,636
Primary principal investigator: Steven E. Newman

Western Colorado Research Center

Project Title: Reduced Tillage and Residue Management to Enhance Soil Health and Provide Economic Incentive for Corn Growers
Sponsor: Colorado Corn Administrative Committee
Amount: $28,501
Primary principal investigator: Reza Keshavarz Afshar

Department of Chemistry

Project Title: Antimicrobial Properties of a Silver Metallogel
Sponsor: DOE-NNSA-Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Amount: $25,000
Primary principal investigator: Christopher J. Ackerson

Department of Forest and Rangeland Stewardship

Project Title: The Impact of Interacting Disturbances and Climate on Tree Seedling Establishment in High Elevation Forests
Sponsor: Department of the Interior: Bureau of Land Management
Amount: $24,559
Primary principal investigator: Camille S. Stevens-Rumann

Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition

Project Title: Pediatric Physical Activity: Mechanisms Impacting Health and Development
Sponsor: University of Arkansas
Amount: $23,321
Primary principal investigator: Laura L. Bellows

Department of Clinical Sciences

Project Title: Fecal Fat Concentrations and Variability in Healthy Dogs and Dogs With Chronic Enteropathies
Sponsor: Royal Canin USA Inc.
Amount: $20,865
Primary principal investigator: Craig B. Webb

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Project Title: Adaptive Mesh Refinement for Parallel in Time Methods
Sponsor: Department of Energy- National Nuclear Security Administration: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Amount: $20,000
Primary principal investigator: Stephen Guzik

Department of Soil and Crop Sciences

Project Title: WOCAT SLM Online Database API Extension for Mobile Apps
Sponsor: University of Bern
Amount: $20,000
Primary principal investigator: Kevin Dwayne Brown

Center for Environmental Management Military Lands

Project Title: Malmstrom AFB Avian Protection Plan and Hill AFB Bald and Golden Eagle Data Coordination
Sponsor: Department of Agriculture-Forest Service: Rocky Mountain Research Station – CO
Amount: $15,652
Primary principal investigator: Jennie Adale Anderson

Department of Atmospheric Science

Project Title: Participant Support: ISDA 2020 – NSF
Sponsor: National Science Foundation
Amount: $15,581
Primary principal investigator: Steven James Fletcher

Colorado Water Center

Project Title: Alternative Transfer Method (ATM) Strategic Plan Development
Sponsor: Colorado Water Conservation Board
Amount: $15,040.00
Primary principal investigator: Nora Elizabeth Flynn

Department of Forest and Rangeland Stewardship

Project Title: Technical Support for Fuels Treatment Evaluation with the Forest Stewards Guild at Rocky Mountain National Park
Sponsor: Forest Stewards Guild
Amount: $10,000
Primary principal investigator: Brett H. Wolk

Department of Biology

Project Title: Western Photosynthesis Conference 2020 – Request for Support for Travel Grants
Sponsor: Department of Energy
Amount: $9,800
Primary principal investigator: Graham Peers

Department of Animal Sciences

Project Title: Effect of FermGuard Inoculant on Corn Silage Fermentation Parameters and Dry Matter Loss
Sponsor: Legacy Animal Nutrition LLC
Amount: $9,129
Primary principal investigator: Terry E. Engle

School of Music, Theatre and Dance

Project Title: Denver Creative Industries Research
Sponsor: City of Denver
Amount: $7,500
Primary principal investigator: Michael Seman

CSU Extension

Project Title: Teller County CDPHE Radon Grant Application 2019-2020
Sponsor: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
Amount: $5,388
Primary principal investigator: Mark Joseph Platten

Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology

Project Title: Bioactive Molecules From Bacterial Endosymbionts to Combat Microbial Infections: Drugs From Good Bugs to Kill Bad Bugs
Sponsor: Boettcher Foundation
Amount: $5,000
Primary principal investigator: Bradley Robert Borlee

Department of Human Development + Family Studies

Project Title: ECC Scholarships
Sponsor: United Way of Larimer County
Amount: $4,640
Primary principal investigator: Karen R. Rattenborg

Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture

Project Title: 2020 Specialty Crop Block Grant – New Aronia
Sponsor: Colorado Department of Agriculture
Amount: $4,457
Primary principal investigator: Mark E. Uchanski

Department of Animal Sciences

Project Title: Developing Visual Criteria and Reference Materials to Standardize the National BQA Feedyard Assessment’s Observational Components and Scoresheets
Sponsor: National Cattlemen’s Beef Association
Amount: $1,100
Primary principal investigator: Jason Kee Ahola

