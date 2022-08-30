Research green roof thriving at CSU Spur campus

More than a hundred pounds of tomatoes. Forty-eight pounds of cucumbers. Nearly 20 pounds of basil, dill, cilantro, and other herbs.

In all, the research green roof at the CSU System Spur campus has now produced 204.5 pounds of produce in its initial growing season at the recently opened Terra building.

This harvest has already bolstered deliveries for local families participating in a food access program administered by The GrowHaus. For Jennifer Bousselot, an assistant professor of horticulture at CSU and lead designer of the research green roof, it is also providing an exciting glimpse at how urban rooftops might be transformed in coming years into productive gardens that can help feed, inspire, and inform surrounding communities.

“This is the largest publicly accessible green roof research space that we know about,” Bousselot said. “To be able to do this research in Colorado’s biggest city is incredible.”

The green roof, open to Spur visitors during the campus’s regular operating hours, currently has four sections, including a 576-square-foot food production area that contains a “salsa garden” replete with tomatoes, peppers, cilantro, and chives, as well as nasturtiums, which add their edible, orangey-red petals to the mix.

Three other sections are exploring different types of plants and how they respond to the weather extremes of a Denver rooftop.

A “Pollinator Garden” aims to optimize the growth of beardtongues, red-birds-in-a-tree, columbines, and other flowering plants that can support the overall health of the urban ecosystem;

A “Medicinal Plant” section is seeking insight on how lemongrass, mint, and other species react to the intense conditions found on urban rooftops;

And a “Sown Meadow” comprised of coreopsis, California poppies, and other species is providing multiple plots to examine combinations that maximize growth and pollinator habitat.

Students, including K-12 school groups visiting Spur, have been involved from the beginning in research and upkeep of the green roof. On an ongoing basis, four CSU students completing internships with Bousselot have taken on much of the work maintaining the space, and the green roof is the research focus for two of Bousselot’s graduate students from the department of horticulture and landscape architecture.

Leah McGill, a CSU senior majoring in agricultural biology, talked about her summer internship experience, from planting and tending vegetables and flowers, to tracking their growth and even working on the irrigation system.

“I learned so much about different careers, and even about the interconnections involving construction and landscaping and education,” McGill said. And she appreciated the team’s partnership with GrowHaus and the opportunity to interact with families. “I wasn’t expecting that community element.”