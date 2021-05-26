Removing a barrier to higher ed: Standardized tests optional under new Colorado law

For high school students who want to go to college in Colorado, standardized tests like the ACT and SAT will no longer be required as part of the application process. On May 24, Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation that Colorado State University’s admissions leaders say will create more opportunities for all students, especially those from low-income and underserved backgrounds.

“At CSU, we’re thrilled to be able to remove this hurdle that we know prevented some very capable students from being admitted to in-state colleges for a variety of reasons, such as not being able afford to take the prep classes to boost their test scores, or to reduce test anxiety by taking the test multiple times like some of their peers,” said Heather Daniels, director of admissions. “Because of this action by the legislature and the governor, we’ll see a more diverse applicant pool and we’ll be able to offer admissions to more students, which is what we want to see as an institution focused on access and success.”

CSU’s representative in the state legislature, Rep. Cathy Kipp (D-Fort Collins) co-sponsored

House Bill 21-1067, which says a public institution of higher education “may, but is not required to, require a national assessment test score as an eligibility criterion for admission.”

The bill also requires institutions to gather data and provide detailed reports about whether the change is achieving its intended effects. CSU Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pedersen thanked Kipp and other legislators for moving the bill forward and the governor for signing it into law.

“As Colorado’s land-grant institution, with a mission of access and inclusive excellence, CSU believes optional testing will remove barriers and provide greater opportunities for students who want to pursue higher education,” said Pedersen. “This legislation now allows CSU and other institutions in the state to align with the same best practices in optional testing policies that have been adopted by more than 1,600 other universities across the nation.”

Unified coalition of support

The game-changing bill passed after a full-court press by students, educators and institutions across the state. Among those who testified was CSU Vice President for Enrollment and Access Leslie Taylor, who says the data showing low-income-bias of the standardized tests is overwhelming.

“The tests are so biased against low-income students that, in retrospect, it’s incredibly unfortunate for Coloradoans that we ever used them,” Taylor said. “It was one of the most rewarding and delightful moments of my career to see all of Colorado’s colleges and universities form such a powerful and unified voice supporting students and access to higher education.”