In March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins to remote learning and working, some international students returned to their home countries to quarantine with their families.

Now some of these students are participating in Zoom calls from locations around the world as far away as Brazil, Chile, China, Kenya, India, and elsewhere.

International students who remained in Fort Collins over the summer, and started classes again in the hybrid model this fall, faced a difficult time filled with constant, confusing changes in guidance by the U.S. government regarding visas and other requirements that caused much anxiety and concern.

The international students who returned home – or new international graduate students coming to CSU this fall – encountered a different set of hurdles.

With U.S. consulates and embassies around the world closed for months (some remain closed today), visa application delays and backlogs for international students grew and will continue as officials struggle to catch up. If students did not receive their visas, they were not able to come to the U.S. for their studies.

In addition, the U.S. still has one of the highest COVID infection and mortality rates in the world. International students and their families were afraid to travel overseas to a new place during this time of great uncertainty. While it’s hard for everyone to fathom what might happen in the months ahead, international student must also try to decipher what life looks like when they are far from familiar support systems.

Amidst all the uncertainty, some graduate students have been able to start work on graduate assistantships for CSU from their home countries. A graduate assistantship is a way for graduate students to work, assisting faculty with classes or research for a certain number of hours per week. Assistantships provide students with much-needed stipend support as well as other benefits, including tuition coverage.

“Colorado State University is internationally known for the quality and impact of its research and scholarly activities, and many international students dream of coming here to earn an advanced degree. At the same time, CSU and the Graduate School recognize that creativity, intellect, and talent know no geographical or political boundaries, and we want the world’s best students to study and train here,” said Mary Stromberger, vice provost for Graduate Affairs and dean of the Graduate School. “Thanks to the work of many, including CSU’s tax manager, we found a way for departments to employ students abroad.”

Six graduate assistant students shared their challenges and unexpected benefits of working for CSU while overseas to give us a glimpse into their daily lives since the beginning of the pandemic.