Remembering veterinary ethics pioneer and University Distinguished Professor Bernie Rollin

After establishing himself as a pure philosopher in the 1970s, he shifted focus and dedicated the rest of his career to the welfare of animals in medicine, research, agriculture and society. Employing his dazzling intellect, pragmatic approach, ferocious intensity and in-your-face style, he inspired extraordinary change across the spectrum of animal welfare, earning friends and enemies along the way.

Considered by many as the “father of veterinary medical ethics,” he taught the first-ever course on the subject, and fundamentally changed the way veterinarians are taught and how they practice. In 1982, he co-wrote the federal laws that enforce humane treatment of animals in research. As a result, he has been described as the person “who alleviated more animal pain than anyone in history.” In addition to the philosophy department, he was rostered in the Animal Sciences and Biomedical Sciences departments.

“I’ve lectured to about 25,000 cowboys,” Rollin once said. “I get reports back: ‘I can’t stand the SOB, but he makes me think.’ The biggest compliment you can give a philosopher is to say they made you think, and they remember that stuff. That’s the proof for me, that it’s not just ass-kissing. So I’m blessed. I really am blessed. I get to fight for the things that can’t, and I get to fight against the things that can.”