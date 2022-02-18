Remembering Joe Blake
a SOURCE special
published Feb. 18, 2022
Honoring the life of Chancellor Emeritus Joe Blake
Joe Blake, chancellor emeritus of the CSU System and long-time advocate for higher education in Colorado, passed away Feb. 15 at the age of 86.
LEGACY
CSU family loses a legend in philanthropy and advocacy
Joe Blake, a stalwart advocate for excellence in higher education, is remembered by friends, former colleagues and alumni as an eloquent and committed champion for CSU whose legacy will endure through the transformative philanthropy he helped cultivate.
A tribute to Joe Blake and his impact on the liberal arts
“For me personally, Joe’s true gift is the time he spent with us in the college: times he spent breaking bread with our chairs, faculty, and students talking about the liberal arts and how to foster our disciplines for new generations. He’s left us with the potential to carry on those conversations,” said Dean Ben Withers.
VOICES
Chancellor Frank: Remembering Joe Blake
“Joe was the first full-time chancellor of our System, a tireless advocate for education, and one of the staunchest champions of our students and scholars. He was also a model of grace, goodwill, and good humor, whose love of language, passion for ideas, and commitment to this state and its people were unsurpassed.”
President McConnell: CSU remembers Joe Blake
“Joe was a great friend to Colorado State University, as a leader and as a donor, because he believed wholeheartedly and unreservedly in the possibilities that we create on our campuses — for our students, through scholarships and opportunities like the Blake Leadership Scholars — and for our faculty, through our support of their research, creativity, and scholarship.”