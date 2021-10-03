Remembering alum and Pulitzer-winning journalist Jim Sheeler

I first met Jim Sheeler shortly after I started teaching at CSU in 1988.

Jim was in a broadcast news class, and he was very interested in being a television reporter. But he also worked for The Rocky Mountain Collegian, and after he graduated in 1990, Jim made the decision to write for newspapers instead of reporting for television.

That decision led to a master’s degree from the University of Colorado, and an accomplished career as a journalist. He was considered one of the best obituary writers of his time. He won many awards during a stellar career, including a Pulitzer Prize in 2006. Then his book Final Salute was named runner-up for the 2008 National Book Award for Nonfiction.

Jim was inducted to the CSU Media Hall of Fame in 2011 and later accepted an endowed professorship at Case Western University, where he continued earning recognition for outstanding teaching.

A number of links to stories about Jim are provided at right. Please take the time to read about the qualities that made him an iconic and unforgettable alumnus of CSU.

—Greg Luft, professor and chair of CSU’s Department of Journalism and Media Communication

I first saw Jim Sheeler typing at a keyboard in The Rocky Mountain Collegian newsroom, bright smile on his face, delighted to be doing the work.

Studying journalism at CSU, plus a gig covering entertainment for the school paper? His idea of fun. Mine too.

About five years later, serendipity had us again working together in a newsroom, this time as fledgling professionals. The (Boulder) Daily Camera is where we got to be friends, a couple of power pop fans trading mixtapes and geeking out over the likes of Matthew Sweet. Jim covered a variety of beats, including rock music and pop culture on the entertainment desk, where I had the privilege of editing his work.