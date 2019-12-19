Register now for PDI in January

Registration is now open for Colorado State University’s 41st annual Professional Development Institute, hosted by The Institute for Learning and Teaching, Jan. 13, 14, and 15. To see descriptions for all this year’s PDI session, go to the TILT website and look for the link at the right to register for sessions.

This year’s theme, “Building a Future Together: Increasing Equity at CSU,” celebrates the work the University has done to promote equity in learning, teaching, research, and all CSU endeavors. The program includes over 100 sessions covering a wide range of topics both useful and engaging.

Enrollment is first come, first served and seating can be limited, so don’t wait.