Refreshed upper level of CSU Bookstore now open

Workers apply a dynamic, backlit graphic to the ceiling of the upper level of the CSU Bookstore at Lory Student Center on May 5. Photo by Leif Blessing / LSC Marketing
The recently renovated CSU Bookstore has reopened its Level 200 space, which has been closed for construction since late February.
In addition to updated colors and textures, visitors will notice a new expansiveness. A reconfigured layout and open-ceiling design have impacted the feel of the room. Cash registers have been relocated to help with traffic flow, and increased walkway space and a redesigned staircase connect visitors to the lower level, making moving around the store much easier.
“The space will feel much more open and inviting,” CSU Bookstore Director John Parry said.
Additional accents to come include an eye-catching, backlit ceiling graphic that stretches the length of the room and down to Level 100, featuring dates and iconic images that celebrate the CSU brand. Structural columns have been decorated to shimmer in green, and one of the Level 200 entrances has been moved to the diagonal glass wall that faces the north stairs and elevators, inviting visitors to explore the reimagined space.
The store will continue to offer the same great products, such as CSU T-shirts, hoodies, workout clothes, jackets, hats, gifts, and of course, textbooks.
In the coming weeks, a cozy new lounge area will open just northeast of the bookstore, tempting students, staff and visitors to linger, with chairs, couches and tables that complement the updated bookstore style. Nearby, a two-story living wall will anchor the Adult Learner and Veteran Services entrance area, lending a fresh and vibrant feel to the revitalized space.
Renovations on the north end of the LSC that feature updated finishes have been designed to align with the style of the LSC Revitalization project of 2014, creating a cohesive look for the approximately 388,000-square-foot building. In addition to the CSU Bookstore refresh, 6,200 square feet of new office space for ALVS has been added (bringing its total space to about 8,000 square feet) as well as updates to bathrooms and common areas.
New and newly renovated areas of the LSC’s north end, which involved about 86,718 square feet of space, will continue to come online throughout the summer. The University Ballroom, University Lounge, Never No Summer Room and meeting rooms (formerly named Laporte and Virginia Dale) were recently added back to the renovation project and are slated to be open and operational for fall semester.
LSC leadership is planning to host grand opening activities for current students and alumni during August and September.