Refreshed upper level of CSU Bookstore now open

The recently renovated CSU Bookstore has reopened its Level 200 space, which has been closed for construction since late February.

In addition to updated colors and textures, visitors will notice a new expansiveness. A reconfigured layout and open-ceiling design have impacted the feel of the room. Cash registers have been relocated to help with traffic flow, and increased walkway space and a redesigned staircase connect visitors to the lower level, making moving around the store much easier.

“The space will feel much more open and inviting,” CSU Bookstore Director John Parry said.

Additional accents to come include an eye-catching, backlit ceiling graphic that stretches the length of the room and down to Level 100, featuring dates and iconic images that celebrate the CSU brand. Structural columns have been decorated to shimmer in green, and one of the Level 200 entrances has been moved to the diagonal glass wall that faces the north stairs and elevators, inviting visitors to explore the reimagined space.

The store will continue to offer the same great products, such as CSU T-shirts, hoodies, workout clothes, jackets, hats, gifts, and of course, textbooks.