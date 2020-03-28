Reel CSU Stories: The campus flood of 1997

Floating pages

He also remembered watching the news at home that night and seeing footage of five feet of dirty water at the CSU Bookstore, where the glue on book bindings dissolved, setting free millions of pages from textbooks that had just come in for the fall 1987 semester

“A few big brown trout also came out with the pages,” he recalled with a laugh.

Computer servers in the E Wing of the Engineering Building came within an inch of being inundated, Burns said, and faculty with offices on the first level of Eddy suffered severe losses. He remembers the Morgan Library’s losses vividly as well; faculty on campus were queried to see what books and journals they might have to replace those that were lost.

Burns, who went on to serve as dean of libraries and vice president for information technology, pointed out that the natural disaster prompted the creation of the Rapid InterLibrary Loan (RapidILL) service, which was developed by CSU Libraries staff to borrow volumes to refill the empty shelves. It grew into a system for efficient peer-to-peer sharing and electronic document delivery for libraries globally. The system became widely used by other universities and libraries, and was later sold.

All of the buildings on the Oval sustained significant damage, but the insurance coverage only paid for putting those buildings back into their pre-flood condition. Fortunately, CSU President Al Yates successfully lobbied for funding from the state legislature to bring those buildings up to modern standards for their facilities, classrooms and IT infrastructure. This modernization was a huge boon to the occupants of those buildings, and has stood them in good stead through today.