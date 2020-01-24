Reel CSU Stories: Old Main fire remains one of the campus’s greatest tragedies, mysteries

“Within a few hours countless remnants of the institution’s past had totally disappeared. Gone was the Board Room where President Elijah E. Edwards and the State Board of Agriculture painstakingly discussed the first courses of study, agricultural experiments, and farmers’ institutes. Gone was the gymnasium which accommodated the girls championship basketball team of 1903 and early social events, such as the Junior Prom. Gone was the auditorium where for many years the entire College gathered for daily assemblies and whose stage was graced by William Jennings Bryan, Billy Sunday, John Phillip Sousa, and R.J. Wattles’ Drama Club. Gone was Room 301 where Willard Eddy exposed hundreds of students to provocative issues of humanistic learning. Gone were the traces of myriad footsteps, worn into stairs or covered by paint, imprinted by people who contributed immeasurably to the institution’s growth — people such as Charles Ingersoll, Louis Carpenter, Eliza Routt, S. Arthur Johnson, Charles Shepardson, Margaret Durward, and Charles A. Lory.” — James Hansen, Democracy’s College in the Centennial State: A History of Colorado State University

Sesquicentennial documentary

Footage of the fire, and the smoldering aftermath, will be included in the documentary that film producer Frank Boring is creating for the University’s 150th birthday this spring. In addition to the clip above from CSU’s Special Collections in the Morgan Library, Boring and audiovisual presentation specialist Bryan Rayburn have received footage from the Poudre Fire Authority showing the fire from a different angle, and they are in the process of digitizing it.

Authorities declared the fire a work of arson. According to the book History of the Fort Collins Fire Department written by the late Ed Yonker, the fire chief at the time, the blaze originated from six different areas in Old Main. In addition, Yonker wrote, there were arson attempts at two other campus buildings that night. They included the ROTC firing range building, where authorities found a makeshift Molotov cocktail, but both fires were contained before any significant damage was done. According to the May 10 Rocky Mountain Collegian, CSU students rallied to protect other buildings on campus that night, deploying student marshals who donned white armbands. The Coloradoan reported in subsequent days that investigators found evidence that upper floors of Old Main had been soaked with flammable liquid.

No one was ever charged with a crime, and some say the burning remains the University’s greatest mystery.