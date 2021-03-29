Reduce parking citations by donating to Food for Fines

Got a parking citation from Colorado State University? Contribute $10 to Rams Against Hunger and reduce the citation amount by $20.

Parking and Transportation Services is again partnering with Rams Against Hunger to support students experiencing food insecurity.

Through May 14, giving $10 or more to CSU’s Rams Against Hunger program will reduce each pending university-issued parking ticket by $20. Only one $20 deduction is allowed per citation and citations that have been transferred to the CSU Bursar are not eligible for Food for Fines.