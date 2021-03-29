Reduce parking citations by donating to Food for Fines

Got a parking citation from Colorado State University? Contribute $10 to Rams Against Hunger and reduce the citation amount by $20.
Parking and Transportation Services is again partnering with Rams Against Hunger to support students experiencing food insecurity.
Through May 14, giving $10 or more to CSU’s Rams Against Hunger program will reduce each pending university-issued parking ticket by $20. Only one $20 deduction is allowed per citation and citations that have been transferred to the CSU Bursar are not eligible for Food for Fines.
Parking and Transportation Services has been sponsoring the Food for Fines program for many years, at first reducing fines in exchange for donations of canned food to the Food Bank for Larimer County. Over the last several years, monetary contributions have been directed to Rams Against Hunger.
When you participate in the program, you help your fellow CSU Rams as well as yourself! If you have outstanding citations, please visit Food for Fines.