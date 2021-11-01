Record number of students apply to CSU during Colorado Free Application Days

Meanwhile, applications from first-generation students grew from 24.2% in 2020 to 30.3% in 2021.

Colorado Free Application Day$ is coordinated by the Colorado Department of Higher Education. This is the fourth year of the statewide initiative that has grown from one to three days and is aimed at keeping Colorado’s top students in the Centennial State for their higher education, in addition to increasing access for underrepresented populations.

This is the second year that Colorado’s colleges and universities have been test optional, meaning that prospective students do not need to include their ACT or SAT scores in their applications.

The test optional policy and events like Colorado Free Application Days are factors that helped CSU enrollment hold steady despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Fort Collins campus enrolled its third-largest first-year class ever in 2021.

“Eliminating the application fee is one of the first steps in providing access for all students to the admissions process,” Daniels said. “We are excited to see the increased number of minoritized populations participate in Free Application Days, but know that we have more work to do.

“We need to continue to make our application available to students and provide application fee waivers for students. Submitting an application for admissions is the first step. We must continue to support students throughout the entire enrollment process.”